Fortitude Farm will receive updates in face of White Columns criticism

MILTON, Ga. — More than 20 people cheered in favor of Carolyn Bell, founder of Fortitude Farm on Wood Road, after the City Council approved zoning variances for the property.
The council granted Bell the path forward May 1 to update her 13.25-acre farm to allow for a covered riding area and 14 additional stalls. Bell has owned and operated an equestrian facility with training on the site, zoned AG-1, since 2002. But the property, with existing facilities, has operated as a horse farm since 1994.
Bell said she has had to lease four different barns so that her business could have use of a covered ring.
“I do own a farm in Ocala, Florida, where I could start over after 20 years of building my business here in Milton,” Bell said. “But I would really prefer to stay here, where my parents are, who are 87.”
Rather than provide public comment, most of her supporters were given the opportunity to perform a public demonstration by standing in Council Chambers during the meeting, which ran nearly four hours.
Fortitude Farm is southwest of the White Columns subdivision’s gated section, whose residents had voiced concerns about Bell’s proposal at a Community Zoning Information Meeting held in January. They said the proposed roof to the riding ring would have a negative visual impact and that their homes would be devalued, a concern reiterated at a second public input meeting in February.
But the city’s Design Review Board, in a courtesy review, said the view of the farm is “very nice” and would not impact the surrounding homes.
Stormwater concerns
White Columns residents also shared that the proposal could have a negative impact on the stream and cause additional water runoff, an issue brought forth again by those in opposition at the City Council meeting.
Aside from an emailed comment, there were only two — Adam Hollingsworth, White Columns Community Association secretary, and attorney Josh Belifante. Hollingsworth stressed that he sought a deferral of the item and wants to “peacefully coexist with [Bell] and [Bell’s] expansion for as many years as she intends to operate.”
Hollingsworth dove into describing a Category 1 dam, which has an outlet control structure adjacent to Fortitude Farm. He said farm expansion may have a direct impact on the dam’s operations and cause a detriment to White Columns property.
“Based on the decision you make tonight, it may cost our designers and our engineers up to $300,000 or $400,000 more to make modifications to the dam,” Hollingsworth said.
Josh Belifante, attorney for White Columns, spoke to the council, arguing that Bell’s application does not have all necessary materials, such as a stormwater management plan.
But in a direct line of questioning from City Attorney Ken Jarrard, Milton Zoning Manager Robyn MacDonald confirmed that the variance request was in order.
Before the City Council approved the zoning application, equestrian and Councilwoman Carol Cookerly spoke at length about Bell’s “non-invasive” proposal and the “late-stage drama” surrounding it.
“There’s a difference between working with an applicant and trying to control her,” Cookerly said.
She also described the importance of Milton’s equestrian identity.
“If you want the rural heritage to continue, we better protect those that are driving it,” Cookerly said. “And Carolyn Bell is a driver.”
Park budget
In other matters May 1, the City Council reviewed budgets for Birmingham Park and the Crabapple and Deerfield areas.
Councilmembers discussed $1.3 million allocated for Birmingham projects, like erosion control on the old logging road, a gravel trail from parking to Birmingham Crossroads and a new restroom. They also reviewed $2.52 million in projects for the Crabapple area and $4.21 million for the Deerfield area, to add several connectors in those areas.
The council also approved the city’s Urban Growth Boundary (UGB) map, a tool used to contain high-density development.
The map is intended to provide a protective layer to the city’s sewer map, giving the city more control over the pace and extent of “urban” growth. A seven-member committee had been devising the plan since their inaugural meeting in November.
City Attorney Jarrard clarified that the UGB map should work to enhance city master plans and the 2040 Comprehensive Plan, rather than amend them.