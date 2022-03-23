Former Milton Country Club renovation project in final stretch

MILTON, Ga. — Parks and Recreation Director Tom McKIveen asked the Milton City Council for guidance March 21 to draft an ordinance that would allow the city to rent out the former Milton Country Club clubhouse.

The city acquired the property, which was previously a golf course and club, in February 2018 using a portion of the voter-approved $25 million greenspace bond. The property consists of two components – an active component for recreation programs and facilities and a passive area for undeveloped land.

The former clubhouse will be home to recreational activities and a community center. Community Development Manager Bob Buscemi said the city is waiting for the furniture to be delivered, and then the city will be ready to host a grand opening for the public in April.

In the meantime, McKIveen recommended drafting an ordinance to rent out all three rooms inside the clubhouse for a rate of $150 an hour for Milton residents and $225 an hour for non-residents with a two-hour minimum and $500 security deposit. The total capacity of the building is 216 people.

The city already has three rental facilities – Community Place at City Hall, Broadwell Pavilion and Bethwell Community Center. Residents are charged $50 an hour for a two-hour minimum and non-residents are charged $75 an hour. The security deposit for each varies between $50 and $350.

By comparison, McKIveen said the City of Alpharetta rents out its Arts Center for $500 for a three-hour block and $100 for each additional hour. It has a capacity of 200 people, and the security deposit varies on the type of event.

McKIveen said the community room at the Pinckneyville Community Center in Gwinnett County is also rented out for $115 an hour with a capacity of up to 180 people. Additionally, half the room is available for $65 an hour with a capacity of about 60 people.

McKIveen recommended going through an application process to rent out the former Milton Country club clubhouse rather than having individuals reserve the property. He added that the space will come with rental tables and chairs, and if a cleaning fee is required, it will be charged to the renter.

“It’s a beautiful building, and we want to really encourage our renters to take care of it,” McKIveen said.

In other business at the meeting, Communications Director Greg Botelho presented a game plan on naming city-owned properties, beginning with the former Milton Country Club.

Alert Fulton County to recruit poll workers in Milton The Fulton County Registration and Elections Department will host a poll worker recruitment fair from 4-7 p.m. March 16 at Milton City Hall. The fair is open to all qualified individuals. (Read more)

He said that in recent years the city has purchased and opened several properties that have yet to be named in an effort to lay out a clear, defined use for each. But by naming them, Botelho said he hopes it will help create a sense of place in the community that reflects Milton’s values and identity.

The plan calls for a one-month-long naming campaign for each property, with the first two to three weeks spent on collecting input from the public and key stakeholders, such as council members and the Milton Historical Society. Botelho said city staff will sort through the proposals and propose three or five finalists for the City Council to consider.

Botelho said the former Milton Country Club, the park on Mayfield Road and the Cox Road athletic complex are the most likely to be named this year. The goal, he said, is to name four or five city-owned properties each year.

Also at the meeting, the City Council agreed to sign an intergovernmental agreement with the City of Roswell to resurface approximately 1,700 feet of right-of-way on King Road that lies in the City of Milton.

The agreement will allow for Milton to “piggyback” on Roswell’s paving contract for the portion of King Road in Roswell rather than requiring Milton to get its own and compensate Roswell for its portion of the work.

At a March 1 Roswell Transportation Committee meeting, Roswell Interim Director of Transportation Dan Skalsky said the entire project should be completed by the end of August and cost no more than $105,000. Actual compensation will be made on a unit-price basis based on the actual work that’s completed.

Lastly, the City Council voted to replace Top Shelf Food and Beverage Management with Between Wanna Play Baseball Inc. to run the concessions stand at Bell Memorial Park due to Top Shelf’s inability to staff the facility on time for spring activities.

According to the city, Between Wanna Play Baseball was the second-lowest bidder for the project and has run Bell Memorial Park’s concessions stand for the past six years. The company will share 3% of its revenue with Milton’s Parks and Recreation Department, compared to the 15% that Top Shelf had promised.

The next City Council meeting is slated for April 11 at City Hall.