Former councilman urges Milton to open up on property taxes

MILTON, Ga. — While Milton City Council members continue drafting the 2023 budget, a former councilman called them out at an Aug. 8 work session for lacking frankness over possible tax increases.

Fulton County has yet to provide the official 2022 tax digest for Milton, but preliminary figures show property values have increased an estimated $500 million citywide. This means property owners, in general, will pay more in local taxes if the millage rate stays at its cap of 4.731 mills.

The mill rate hasn’t budged since it was implemented when the city was founded 16 years ago, except for fiscal year 2018 when the rate was lowered after Fulton County reassessed all property and values shot up.

Following public outcry, Fulton County enacted legislation that capped property value increases at 3 percent or the Consumer Price Index, whichever is lower.

With Milton Assistant City Manager Bernadette Harvill heading the budget presentation at the work session, city staff took turns advocating for an array of departmental initiatives on items ranging from new staff positions to equipment.

Former Milton City Councilman Matt Kunz stepped up to the podium for the session’s one public comment. He advised the council to examine and present income sources first, rather than needs.

“What is the average property owner paying? What will that increase to, based on the different millage rates?” Kunz asked. “The average person wouldn’t see that in this presentation. They wouldn’t know what that was.”

Immediately following the work session, Harvill presented the city ordinance that establishes the new property tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1. Her presentation accompanied the second of three public hearings required. The third and final public hearing is on Aug. 15.

Harvill provided alternative reduced millage rate options for consideration before the final ordinance is drafted based on the approved millage rate, such as the midpoint rate at 4.468 mills and the rollback rate at 4.206 mills.

While there is a 6 percent difference between the current capped rate and the midpoint rate, the city can maintain the same level of service and keep projects on track at the midpoint rate, Harvill said.

Using last year’s fair market value of $625,000 for the average Milton home, she broke down what property owners would theoretically pay in taxes based on the different millage rates and included the $15,000 basic homestead exemption. For the assessed value of $250,000 (which is 40 percent of last year’s fair market value) and at the capped millage rate, property owners paid $1,111.79 last year.

But because early estimates show overall property values increased by 17 percent from last year, the numbers that Harvill presented will likely not remain the same, even at the capped rate — which has yet to be approved.

In a phone interview, Harvill said that an accurate dollar amount could not be calculated to determine how much more property owners will pay in taxes, even with the knowledge of an overall percent increase in property value.

In his remarks, Kunz described a meeting led by Fulton County Commissioner Bob Ellis back in 2017 when property values skyrocketed.

“Over 500 people were there,” Kunz said. “Out of all of the possible city council members — in Roswell, Alpharetta, Johns Creek, Sandy Springs and Milton — only two showed up. Both were from Milton. And I was the only one that spoke.”

A lot of people were worried because of the situation, especially those with fixed incomes, Kunz said.

“Their property values were going up astronomically,” he said. “That meant that their payments were going up.”

At that same 2017 meeting, Kunz said a woman came up to him with tears in her eyes to express her gratitude for speaking on her behalf.

“On behalf of the people that are nervous about things with regards to today’s economy, I had to get up here to speak — on behalf of that one woman with tears in her eyes,” Kunz said. “Because that’s what we’re here to do.”