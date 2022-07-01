Ethics complaint against Milton official moves forward

MILTON, Ga. — An ethics panel agreed June 30 to schedule a hearing to settle a claim that Milton City Councilman Paul Moore improperly voted on a matter involving his neighborhood.

The issue goes back to a May 2 Milton City Council meeting in which Moore voted to defer a decision relating to a matter in his own neighborhood. At issue was whether the city should sign an agreement with the White Columns Homeowners Association so the HOA could recoup half of its expenses for traffic calming devices installed in the neighborhood.

Tony Palazzo filed the ethics complaint against Moore on May 6. Palazzo, who is the president of the White Columns HOA, filed the complaint as a resident of Milton, not in his official capacity with the HOA.

The meeting on June 30 was an initial review of the city’s ethics ordinance, Palazzo’s complaint and Moore’s response to determine if there was sufficient substantiated evidence to support a reasonable belief that there had been a violation.

Local attorneys Samuel Pierce, Charles Pollack and Ron Debranski sat on the panel, with Pierce serving as the chair and Pollack as vice-chair. City Attorney Ken Jarrard said the members were placed on the panel because they have an understanding of due process and how to read and interpret ordinances.

In the complaint, Palazzo accuses Moore of committing seven ethics violations. He states that because Moore lives on White Columns Drive, where three of the four signs are located, he stands to be financially affected by the installation and maintenance costs.

Palazzo also alleges that Moore is an active participant in a homeowners group that dissents from the HOA on several issues and acts as a dual representative of that group’s views by “misusing” his role as a public official.

Additionally, Palazzo says Moore should have disclosed his alleged conflict and abstained from participating and voting on matters about White Columns.

Moore denies the allegations and calls the charge an attempt at intimidation.

In his response, issued June 8, Moore stated that the complaint should be dismissed because of the Anti-SLAPP, or Strategic Litigation Against Public Participation, statute.

The statute says it is in the public interest to encourage participation by citizens in matters of public significance and that such participation should not be chilled through the abuse of process. But, the panel said on June 30, the statute does not apply because Moore is an elected official.

The panel also took issue with the fact that it took Moore approximately 45 minutes into the discussion at the May 2 City Council meeting to publicly disclose that he lives in White Columns and that one of the traffic calming devices is near his home.

While he had asked City Manager Steven Krokoff whether there was a conflict of interest with him voting on the matter before the meeting, the panel said they think Moore should have asked the city attorney instead because Krokoff also lives in White Columns.

The city’s ethics ordinance, the panel said, calls on elected officials to avoid the appearance of impropriety and to publicly disclose any financial and personal interests.

The panel agreed to give Moore and his attorneys 15 days to file a response to Palazzo’s reply, which he filed with the city on June 15. Jarrard said the rules only require the initial complaint and response to be considered, but that it was up to the panel to decide if they wanted the other documents.

As of June 30, Moore and his attorneys had not yet seen Palazzo’s response. Debranski said he thinks they should be a part of the record.

“I just don’t see any problem with disseminating the information, whether it’s useful or whatever it’s intended to be a part of the record,” Debranski said.

Pierce initially objected.

“My concern would be, are we opening Pandora’s box?” Pierce said. “When does the paperwork stop?”

In the end, the panel agreed for City Clerk Tammy Lowitt to share the responses with them after they are both filed. The hearing is set to take place in the coming weeks, but a date had not been set as of press time on July 1.