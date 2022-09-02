Ethics board: Milton City Councilman violated policies

MILTON, Ga. — An ethics panel determined Aug. 30 that Milton City Councilman Paul Moore committed three out of seven ethics violations when he voted to defer a decision to provide city funding for traffic calming devices inside his neighborhood.

The ethics panel, consisting of local attorneys Samuel Pierce, Charles Pollack and Ron Debranski, found that Moore violated sections in the city code dealing with ethics for city officials and department directors, disclosure of interest and abstention to avoid conflicts of interest.

The attorneys cleared Moore of allegations he violated the code of ethics for municipal service generally, conflict of interest transactions, withholding of information, and political recrimination and activity.

The decision wraps up nearly four months of back and forth between Moore and Tony Palazzo, who serves as the president of the White Columns Homeowners Association but filed the ethics complaint against the councilman in his individual capacity as a resident of Milton.

In their recommendation to the mayor and City Council, the attorneys stated Moore should be given a written censure or reprimand outlining the ethics violations he committed and that they be publicly announced at one of their regular meetings and included in the official minutes.

At an initial ethics panel meeting in June, the attorneys agreed there was sufficient evidence to proceed with a formal hearing. Then on Aug. 2, both parties presented several hours of testimony, but the hearing ended with the attorneys asking for additional time to render a decision.

About a dozen Milton residents attended the final hearing on Aug. 30 in support of Moore. His wife and other city officials were also in attendance.

During the May 2 City Council meeting, Palazzo said the reason the HOA had preemptively installed traffic calming devices in the Golf neighborhood of the 440-plus home community was to address ongoing “speeding problem,” adding that there was a need to make the streets safer for children and residents.

Palazzo said the HOA had purchased and installed four radar feedback signs earlier this year for a total of $13,706. But it wasn’t until later that the HOA learned it could recoup half of its costs, or $6,853, through the city’s Traffic Calming program.

Moore was one of five council members who voted to defer a decision on the matter on May 2, requiring the city to collect more data about speeding in White Columns and for the HOA to collect additional neighborhood input.

Then, in a 4-1 vote at an Aug. 1 meeting, council members approved the cost-share agreement. The accord included a caveat that the Public Works Department examine and reevaluate one of the sign locations. Councilman Rick Mohrig cast the dissenting vote.

Moore did not vote on the matter on Aug. 1 “out of an abundance of caution,” but made clear he was not recusing himself to avoid appearing like he was admitting to any wrongdoing. Moore maintained his innocence throughout the entire affair over the past couple of months.

However, after reaching a verdict, Pollack said the ethics panel agreed that Moore had an interest in the matter and that he had not properly announced it at the beginning of the May 2 meeting or abstained from voting.

“The interest did not need to be unique,” Pollack said. “There was a lot of testimony and evidence that Council member Moore’s home was one of 28 affected by these traffic calming devices. … The council member did ultimately disclose that he lived in the neighborhood and never really hid that fact, so I don’t think there was any withholding of information.”

Pollack said the panel thought Moore most likely did not realize at the outset that he had an interest that could be subject to the ethics code but questioned why he didn’t ask the city attorney instead of the city manager before the meeting.

“I don't think there was an intent to commit an ethics violation…,” Pollack said. “It probably would have been beneficial to side on the safe side in a case where there was a close call. I think that probably should have happened here.”

The next City Council meeting is Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 6p.m. at City Hall.