Embattled Milton official sues for damages

MILTON, Ga. — Milton City Councilman Paul Moore, found guilty of three ethics violations last August, is suing the resident who filed the complaint.
And the city, which has already shelled out thousands in legal expenses over the issue, has also been named in the case.
The litigation began in November when Moore filed an appeal through a writ of certiorari to the Fulton County Superior Court requesting to reverse the ethics panel findings. The filing stated the three-member Milton Ethics Board ruled in error. Moore also seeks reimbursement from Tony Palazzo, the defendant in the suit, for attorney fees spent during the panel investigation.
The issue stems from a May 2, 2022, council meeting in which Moore voted to defer discussion on a matter to reimburse part of the costs for traffic calming devices installed by the White Columns Homeowners Association, a neighborhood in which Moore resides.
Palazzo, the White Columns HOA president, filed the ethics complaint acting as a citizen of Milton shortly after.
Palazzo’s complaint was the first ethics case advancing to an evidentiary hearing since Milton overhauled its ethics ordinance in 2010, creating an “attorney panel” system.
Moore’s hearing resulted in a decision that the councilman had violated city code relating to ethics for city officials and department directors, disclosure of interest and abstention to avoid conflicts of interest.
Palazzo, himself, said he’s spent at least $30,000 in legal fees as a result of the appeals process. He said the case illustrates to Milton residents that they could be financially destroyed if they file an ethics complaint.
“What occurred here sets a horrible precedent and will make sure residents and citizens never come forward again,” Palazzo said.
In 2020, the median household income for the City of Milton was $127,487, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Lawsuit costs city
Milton Mayor Peyton Jamison said the lawsuit is a civil matter between two parties, and the City of Milton takes no position on it.
The Milton Ethics Board and Milton City Council are named as respondents, acting more as bystanders to provide records. But according to city code, Milton could be on the hook for $5,000 of those fees.
The city has already spent its fair share on the proceedings. Milton City Attorney Ken Jarrard said his firm has billed the city more than $14,100 from the time Palazzo filed the ethics complaint in May, and $6,440 of that was spent in the appeals process alone.
The ethics panel recommended to the City Council that Moore receive a written censure or reprimand outlining the ethics violations he committed and that they be publicly announced at one of its regular meetings and included in the official minutes. In October, Jamison announced Moore had been already “sufficiently sanctioned.” In January, Jameson swore in Moore as the mayor pro tempore.
“That decision was extraordinarily disappointing,” Palazzo said. “Basically, what [the City Council is] saying is … ‘These violations and following the ordinances and ethics in Milton just don't matter.’”
In a December filing, the Milton ethics panel reinforced its ruling, and requested the court to dismiss Moore’s suit, the relief requested be denied, and all costs cast against Moore.
A hearing is scheduled for May 12 to consider a motion by Palazzo’s attorney Josh Belifante to dismiss the lawsuit, alleging Moore did not file legal action within the state’s required time period. The case will be closed if the motion is granted, unless Moore appeals the order to the Georgia Court of Appeals within 30 days of the Superior Court ruling.
Conflict of interest
Palazzo filed the ethics complaint against Moore for participating in the May 2 vote.
“This wasn't some pleasant process I wanted to be involved in, but I felt strongly it was the right thing to do,” Palazzo said in an interview at the time.
The agreement concerned the HOA’s purchase and installation of radar feedback signs, with city staff approval, for a total cost of $13,706.
Members were made aware of the opportunity to share costs with the city nearly a year prior to installing the signs. The city’s cost-share agreement allows subdivisions to apply for city funding to pay half the costs for traffic calming measures. The City Council eventually reimbursed the HOA, but has since eliminated the cost-share agreement from the city code.
In his 63-page ethics complaint, Palazzo stated that because Moore lives on White Columns Drive, where three of the four signs are located, he stood to be financially affected by the installation and maintenance costs. While Palazzo filed the complaint in an individual capacity, he said he had the full support of the association’s board.
During several City Council meetings, a large number of White Columns residents came forward disagreeing with the HOA action and stated the board did not seek a supermajority consent from the community to purchase and install the signs. At the time, HOAs had the ability to act on behalf of neighborhoods without the petition requirement.
In a letter dated Dec. 1, 2021, Palazzo requested that Moore and city staff help develop a solution to the speeding issue in White Columns and identify locations for the four radar-controlled speed signs.
According to the court document that provides the letter, filed by Moore’s attorney, the request “belies Mr. Palazzo’s later contention that Councilman Moore should have recused himself from the City Council’s discussion on these issues because he had a conflict of interest.”
When asked about the letter, Palazzo said Moore had always deferred everything relating to the HOA to city staff.
“Ultimately, at the [May 2] Council meeting, all of a sudden that did not occur. Everything changed,” Palazzo said. “Basically, city staff, for all intents and purposes, was ignored.”
Resident levies accusations
Councilman Moore declined to comment on his filing. But in his affidavit, he says that the ethics panel ruling caused him financial loss of more than $5,000 in legal fees, damage to his reputation in the community and damage to his professional career.
His involvement with the offshore industry is referenced in his city bio. But he goes further in the affidavit to say he plays a “significant role in pioneering future U.S. government policy related to the granting of offshore wind industry FCC licenses for life/safety communication.”
Moore also says he was able to “solicit and secure meetings as well as receive regular correspondence with high level government officials” prior to the ethics charges. But since his sanction, Moore says he has not been able to secure similar access.
Moore’s professional career was called into question in a prepared statement from the Palazzo camp, alleging that Moore’s activities constitute lobbying and that he is an unregistered federal lobbyist.
Doug Chalmers, Moore’s attorney, would not comment on the allegation. However, a few days later on Feb. 27, he filed a sur-reply providing the full definition of a federal lobbyist, whose lobbying activities must exceed 20 percent of their dedicated time over a three-month period.
In the document, Chalmers references the conversation with Appen Media, in which he learned of Palazzo’s media consultant helping publicize Palazzo’s “baseless attacks” on Moore, “without understanding the law and without knowing – or – indeed apparently even caring about – the facts.”