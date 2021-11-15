Early voting for District 1/Post 1 Milton City Council seat begins Nov. 17

MILTON, Ga. — After months of campaigning, Andrea Verhoff and Jami Tucker are one election away from assuming the District 1/Post 1 Milton City Council seat, the only contested seat in the Nov. 2 election.

A runoff election was triggered after none of the candidates were able to secure a majority of the vote. Tucker received 45.66% of the vote, Verhoff garnered 31.71%, and Adam D’Anella received 22.63%.

The District 1/Post 1 City Council seat is currently held by Peyton Jamison who is taking over as the city’s second mayor since its creation in 2006.

Early voting for the runoff election will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 17 to Nov. 24. Milton residents who registered to vote before Oct. 4 can participate in early voting at any Fulton County advanced voting location.

There are 16 early voting locations in Fulton County, including the Milton Library at 855 Mayfield Road. The library also has one of five absentee ballot locations in the county.

The runoff election is slated for 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 30. Registered voters can only cast ballots at their assigned precinct on that day.

To find out if you are eligible to vote or for more information, visit mvp.sos.ga.gov.