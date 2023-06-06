‘Down and Derby’ Spring Fling raises $161,000 for Children’s Healthcare

MILTON, Ga. — More than 400 Milton residents came together to support the inaugural Down and Derby Spring Fling at Chukkar Farm May 6, which raised $161,000 to support Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
Funds will allow 161 children with complex health and medical conditions to attend specialized camps this summer, free of charge. Hosted by the Milton Friends of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, the event was the largest single-day fundraiser since Milton’s incorporation in 2006.
In the farm's main area, guests kicked up their boots with a variety of themed events, ranging from optional race wagering on derby horses to a ring toss, a live polo match, live coverage of the Kentucky Derby on numerous large-screen TVs, an extensive silent and live auction, live music and a surprise visit and performance from Dolly Parton’s doppelgänger.
For guests who preferred a more exclusive experience, the event boasted a “Fillies and Stallions” VIP experience, an exclusive lounge area with a private bar, top-shelf bourbon and bubbly, private photo opportunities with a polo horse, local gourmet food, a dedicated TV to view the Derby, a private restroom and seating area, a premiere bourbon tasting experience provided by Angel’s Envy, VIP gift bags and morning-after takeaways.
Moving forward, the Milton Friends of Children’s is already planning a second Down and Derby on May 4 next year as well as a variety of other exciting seasonal fundraisers. To learn more about how to sponsor a Milton Friends of Children’s event, or to become a volunteer with the group, please email friendsofchoamilton@gmail.com.