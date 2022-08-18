Divided Milton City Council sets new millage rate amid rebuffs

MILTON, Ga. — The Milton City Council’s third and final public hearing to set the tax rate on property was a lively and lengthy one.

After nearly a dozen residents pleaded for a full rollback of the rate to a level that would closely match their tax bill from last year, council members voted Aug. 15 to tread the middle ground, voting 5-2 to set the rate at 4.469 mills. Council members Rick Mohrig and Jan Jacobus cast the dissenting votes.

“How angry are we going to make the community tonight?” Councilman Paul Moore asked. “Do I make you sort of mad at 4.2 or really mad at 4.4, when both are really savings?”

Council members had the option to approve the capped rate of 4.731 mills – the same as last year, the midpoint rate of 4.469 mills or the rollback rate of 4.206 mills.

Assistant City Manager Bernadette Harvill stressed that homeowners will save on taxes with the floating homestead exemption that caps property value reassessment at 3 percent or the Consumer Price Index, whichever is lower.

Only those who qualify for the basic homestead exemption (a $15,000 deduction from the assessed value on the city tax bill) can qualify for the floating exemption. The deadline to apply was April 1, but Fulton County is already taking applications for next year.

“We live in a great city where we debate how much we’re going to lower our property taxes,” Mayor Peyton Jamison said.

The midpoint rate allows the city to maintain the same level of services, whereas the rollback would have required budget cuts, city officials said.

There’s also the question of how much surplus the city would have with a lowered rate. By law, the city must keep 25 percent of the subsequent years’ revenues in reserve, Harvill said.

Mayor Jamison supported the midpoint rate, saying that it would allow the city to fund some of the projects in the comprehensive and strategic plans that have been supported in years past.

Even with the rollback, some of the budget initiatives would still be covered, Mohrig said.

City Manager Steve Krokoff confirmed that the council has the authority to determine the level of service found in the city’s comprehensive and strategic plans.

“In uncertain times, what is essential?” Mohrig asked.

Jamison said that the council would discuss the budget at a future meeting.

Some residents shouted in disagreement when “mid-pointers” stated their thoughts on the matter. Some of those same residents loudly said “amen” when Councilman Jacobus spoke about how tax revenue isn’t necessary to enjoy driving down rural roads.

“For me it’s a philosophical thing,” Jacobus said. “The whole idea behind Milton was to have slow, steady growth but to be able to keep it small.”

Residents said that many initiatives on the budget draft aren’t necessary, specifically various staff positions that aren’t “one-and-dones” – new positions that would represent recurring costs.

Rolling back taxes too far could affect more than headcount, Moore said.

Speakers uttered the term “fiscally responsible” several times throughout the public comment portion of the hearing.

Councilwoman Carol Cookerly lauded residents in attendance for performing their civic duty, but pointed out there are others to consider.

“There’s 40,000 other people in the city, and the list of ‘I want’ has become exponential,” Cookerly said.

She alluded to a comment made by Councilman Mohrig, who said that the council “shouldn’t expand government at this time.”

“Is it an expansion of government, really?” she asked. “Or are we just providing basic services that people want?”