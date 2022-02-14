Dell-Ross joins Milton as engineering project manager

MILTON, Ga. — Milton’s new engineering project manager is Rob Dell-Ross, who previously served as the transportation deputy director for the City of Roswell.
Public Works Director Sara Leaders introduced Dell-Ross to the Milton City Council Feb. 7. She said he is a professional engineer and traffic operations engineer.
Dell-Ross, who has been working in Milton for the past four weeks, thanked City Manager Steven Krokoff and Deputy City Manager Stacey Inglis for “creating a positive, uplifting kind of teamwork atmosphere.”
“It’s been amazing,” Dell-Ross said. “There are a lot of longtime employees that have been here since day one, and I am happy to continue to do great work here in public works.”
For over 20 years, Dell-Ross said he has been in Metro Atlanta working on design, project management, management and transportation. He called transportation his world.
“I am happy to be able to help Sara push projects forward through delivery and give you projects that you’ll be happy and proud of and that will continue the high-quality effort that we expect from the City of Milton,” Dell-Ross said. “Questions on transportation projects, things that we are building out of T-SPLOST, things that we may not even be paying for but the state [Department of Transportation] is working on – all of those questions – please send them to Sara and I.”
While in Roswell, Dell-Ross and City Attorney David Davidson were the last two city employees named in the Oxbo Road realignment project investigative report who were still employed with the city. The other city staff who were mentioned since retired, resigned or moved on without a public explanation.
The investigation, which cost the City of Roswell upwards of $131,522, found that delays and millions of dollars in cash settlements for the project were the results of 15 years of mismanagement by Roswell city staff. The investigation did not place any direct blame on Dell-Ross. It only mentioned that he had been interviewed as part of the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.