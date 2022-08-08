Decision on ethics complaint against Milton official on standby

MILTON, Ga. — While the Milton City Council has agreed to compensate the White Columns Homeowners Association for traffic calming devices along its residential streets, a dispute between members of both parties continues.

After five hours of testimony Aug. 2, an ethics panel investigating whether Councilman Paul Moore, a White Columns resident, had violated city code by voting on the matter in May said it was not ready to render a decision.

Moore voted May 2 to defer a decision on whether the city should enter an agreement with the HOA to share expenses for the traffic calming devices the organization had installed before learning about a cost-sharing program offered by the city.

Tony Palazzo filed the ethics complaint against Moore four days later. While he serves as president of the White Columns HOA, Palazzo filed the complaint as a resident of Milton and not in his official capacity.

Palazzo accuses Moore of committing seven ethics violations. He states that because Moore lives on White Columns Drive, where three of the four radar feedback signs are located, he stands to be financially affected by the installation and maintenance costs.

Palazzo also alleges Moore is an active participant in a homeowners group that dissents from the HOA on several issues and acts as a dual representative of that group’s views by “misusing” his role as a public official.

Additionally, Palazzo says Moore should have disclosed his alleged conflict and abstained from participating and voting on matters about White Columns.

Local attorneys Samuel Pierce, Charles Pollack and Ron Debranski agreed at an initial ethics panel meeting in June that there was sufficient evidence to proceed with a formal hearing.

At the Aug. 2 hearing, Moore stood firm, saying he had done nothing wrong. In his initial response to the complaint, he stated that every count was just a “frivolous” and “baseless” attempt to “harass, intimidate and silence” him.

Moore, who has lived in the neighborhood for close to 25 years, said he drives past the signs every day on his way to work but cannot see any of them from his house. In his complaint and at the hearing, Palazzo claimed Moore’s house was behind one of the signs.

Moore also reiterated that before voting on May 2, he asked City Manager Steven Krokoff whether there could be a conflict of interest. Moore said Krokoff, who also lives in the neighborhood, scoffed at the idea.

Krokoff was asked to testify on Aug. 2.

“I still don’t believe there is a conflict,” Krokoff said.

However, in a 4-1 vote the night before the ethics hearing, City Council members went ahead and approved the cost-share agreement with the White Columns HOA, putting the city on the hook for $6,853 of the $13,706 total cost for the traffic calming measures that had already been installed in the neighborhood.

Moore did not vote on the matter “out of an abundance of caution,” but made clear he did not recuse himself.

“I’m choosing my words carefully, because if I was to suggest there was a recusal, that would suggest the possibility of wrongdoing, and I still stand firm there is no law or ordinance that has been violated by the type of statements that I made in the May 2 meeting,” Moore said.

Councilman Rick Mohrig cast the dissenting vote at the Aug. 1 City Council meeting, saying he worried the cost-share agreement could signal to other subdivisions that they may bypass formal city processes and seek funding after the fact. He was also asked to testify at the hearing.

“The reason I voted against is because we did not follow our process,” Mohrig said. “… I try to take seriously that it’s taxpayers’ money. … If we have a process, it’s there for a reason. I did ask the Director of Public Works directly, was this process followed? Yes, or no? … And the answer was no.”

In the end, Moore’s attorney, E. Logan Butler with Patterson Moore Butler, said Palazzo got what he wanted by preventing Moore from voting.

But, Palazzo said, he still wanted to go through with the hearing, because the situation was more than just “a neighborhood squabble.”

“It’s about protecting lives, property and working with the city on a process that we knew would move forward,” Palazzo said.

A second hearing has not yet been set.