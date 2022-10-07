Death of ‘equestrian godmother’ sends shockwaves through Milton

BALL GROUND, Ga. — As an equestrian figurehead, Sunny Stevens will forever be a part of Milton’s rural heritage.
Ruth Corinne “Sunny” Stevens, who passed away Oct. 2 at 75 years old, leaves behind a legacy. Deemed the region’s “equestrian godmother,” those in the horse community, and beyond, knew the native Atlantan and her steadfast attitude about training riders.
According to her Legacy.com obituary, Sunny began riding at 8 years old after her sister, Ann, discovered the sport. Together, they founded Stevehaven Stables in the late 1960s. Sunny would go on to train hundreds of riders there.
Sunny won numerous awards for her equestrian work. Most recently, she received the Georgia Hunter Jumper Association Lifetime Achievement Award in 2020 for her devotion to protecting the wellbeing of the horse and safety of the rider. Sunny was a founding member of the association in 1973 and continued to serve on its board of directors and served as its president for two terms.
In 2019, the U.S. Hunter Jumper Association recognized Sunny with the Jane Marshall Dillon Award, which is awarded to equestrians who devote their lives to teaching and mentoring riders in the hunter/jumper discipline. Another of Sunny’s many awards was the Old Salem Farm Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016, according to her obituary.
Raising professionals
Some of Sunny’s students would become professionals, like Laura Bentley’s daughter, Tori. Sunny also trained Bentley’s daughter, Carlee.
Bentley, a Milton resident and former Milton City Council member, began riding with Sunny in 2006 along with her two daughters. Clients who have stayed with Sunny for years, her best clients, bought into the “Sunny School of Thought,” Bentley said.
In her final days, Sunny and Bentley had a lot of time to sit and talk. During those talks, Bentley came to know that Sunny kept a running tab of people on her phone, of students she trained who went on to become professionals. That was one of the things she was most proud of, Bentley said.
Bentley described the nonverbal communication between a horse and its rider, a magical process and a skill that takes a lot of time to develop.
“Sunny had an innate ability to think like a horse,” she said.
Bentley recalled Sunny showing Tori her bit collection, explaining what each bit does, each communicating something different to the horse. Sunny spent a lot of time figuring out new ways to teach kids how to ride, a difficult sport to finetune.
As an “old school” instructor, Bentley said Sunny would tape a ruler to kids’ wrists when they broke them while riding. She recalled Sunny tying stirrup leathers to the girth on her kids’ horses.
“Taking the time to do it right was always the Sunny Stevens way,” Bentley said.
Bentley talked about the way Sunny’s students respected and feared her, wanting so much to please her.
“When you are in the ring with her, you are her number one,” Bentley said. “You just felt like no one else existed, and so many kids needed that.”
To Sunny, educating was less about winning contests and more about instilling life lessons, Bentley said.
In a tribute she wrote on Facebook, Bentley described one of Sunny’s enduring legacies.
“Her riding lessons were life lessons … Stay on your rhythm, find your focal point, right rein, left leg — support your horse,” Bentley wrote. “Her reverence for the horse was the foundation for her being.”
A friend to many
Friend and fellow equestrian Susan Day said Sunny was honest to the point of bluntness, but not to be hurtful. She was relatively quiet and reserved but had a tremendous sense of humor at the same time, Day said, choosing her words and timing carefully.
Day, who serves on the Milton Equestrian Committee, knew Sunny for 40 years. While Sunny primarily did hunter-jumper training, Day rode in one of her very first dressage shows on Sunny’s Green Road farm in the early ’80s.
The two had really become friends when Day started boarding her horses with Sunny 15 years ago, knowing that Sunny had incredible knowledge of horses and horse care.
Day said Sunny enjoyed going out to eat and had a particular love for Mexican food. They talked about life, animals. Sunny had Jack Russell terriers and so did Day.
“She just was one of those people who is solid gold through and through,” Day said. “Completely trustworthy.”
Glynis Young was one of Sunny’s nurses at the beginning of her breast cancer diagnosis. Young recalled chatting with Sunny, a delightful person she looked forward to seeing at the office, about the horse community and knowing the same people for years.
About three years ago, Young was in the yard of her daughter’s new home in Ball Ground, when she saw Sunny, unknowingly her daughter’s neighbor.
“She was magnetic with her kind, plain-spoken way of talking,” Young said.
A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, Nov. 7 at the covered arena at the Wills Park Equestrian Center in Alpharetta at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Wills Park Equestrian Foundation in honor of Sunny, www.willsparkfoundation.com.