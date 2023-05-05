Data: Milton's Democratic voters face longest polling commute

MILTON, Ga. — Milton residents in an area that has historically voted Democrat will have to travel farther to cast ballots in the upcoming nonpartisan election.
It's the result of a May 1 city council resolution that leaves voters with two polling places on Election Day: Milton City Hall and the Milton City Park and Preserve.
The decision primarily affects precincts ML05, ML06A and ML06B in the city’s southeast corner.
Voters in ML06A and ML06B, which run from Francis Road to Windward Parkway, consistently support top Democratic tickets. Sen. Raphael Warnock and gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, both Democrats, won there in 2022. So did Joe Biden in 2020 and Hillary Clinton in 2016.
ML05, the precinct from Cogburn and Hopewell roads east, recently swung blue. In 2022 voters there supported Gov. Kemp, but they also backed Sen. Warnock over Republican Herschel Walker in the general election and runoff.
The rest of Milton, almost always votes red.
With the exception of 2020, when the city’s northernmost precinct went for President Biden, the southeast corner is the only area with majority blue turnout.
In previous years, voters had four polling sites in the city’s southeast corner: Cambridge High School, Hopewell Middle School, Cogburn Woods and Manning Oaks elementary schools.
Additionally, during the early voting period, they could participate at other Fulton County locations, including the Alpharetta Branch Library. With the city running its own municipal elections this year, that option will go away.
The city’s plan is to have two polling places open on Election Day, one at City Hall and the other at Milton City Park and Preserve. Advanced voting will be limited to City Hall.
Some City Council members who voted in favor of two locations cited low voter turnout on Election Day in the city’s southeast corner.
It is correct that turnout is less in those precincts by percentage. However, the difference in actual vote count is not so distinct. The area is one of Milton’s most densely populated. The three precincts make up 35.3% of Milton’s voting population. In the most recent election, 31.3% of the city’s votes came from there. More ballots were cast by ML05 voters than any other precinct.
The story is similar with Election Day turnout. The southeast corner has a lower percentage of participation, but with a higher population, it can still see more ballots cast.
In the 2021 contested District 1, Post 1 race, ML05 voters cast more ballots on Election Day than those in ML01A, which houses Milton City Hall. The same happened in the November 2022 midterms and the 2017 contested Mayoral race. Despite a lower percentage, more Election Day ballots are submitted in total.
Measuring turnout
It's true that the Southeast corner of Milton has a lower turnout on Election Day when the figure is a percentage of registered voters. When you consider total number of votes cast on Election Day, a denser populated area can still yield more ballots with a lower percentage. Swipe right to see it happen in recent elections.
Milton Mayor Peyton Jamison has advocated for three polling locations, the third at the Milton Public Safety Complex. But his motion failed to garner a majority.
In light of the council action, a Milton resident living in Kennewick Place, on the outskirts of District 3 in precinct ML06B, must travel more than 6 miles to vote at City Hall and nearly the same distance to vote at the Milton City Park and Preserve. Had the mayor’s recommendation been approved, that same resident would have driven less than 2 miles to cast a ballot at the Public Safety Complex.