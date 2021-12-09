Crowds return for in-person Christmas in Crabapple

MILTON, Ga. — With the return of Milton’s annual tree lighting and Christmas in Crabapple, resident Lola Vafador knew exactly how she wanted to kick off the holiday season this year.
Hundreds of families gathered at Broadwell Pavilion Dec. 4 for the first time since 2020 to watch Downtown Crabapple light up. Vafador said that although she had been living in Milton for three years, this was her first time attending the event with her 2-year-old son Kian.
“Because of COVID last year, we were not able to come,” Vafador said. “So, I said he’s only 2, how about we go this year so he can see the lights?”
As she spoke, she held onto Kian to keep him from climbing onto one of the coloring tables. The event also had a hot cocoa station, caroling and a spot set aside just for Santa.
Vafador said Kian “did a great job” meeting him for the first time this year.
Lisa Tang and Stephen Soong said their main reason for attending was also for their children to get a picture with Santa. Their kids are 5-year-old Everly, 3-year-old Francine and 5-month-old Isaac Soong.
At around 3:45 p.m., the Milton Chorale visited local businesses singing their favorite Christmas carols. Members of the ensemble are selected by a placement exam and are composed of ninth through 12th grade students at Milton High School.
Senior Gabby Nightingale and junior Caroline Malcom said it was nice to get to bring back this tradition, especially with those they consider “family” at school.
“I think it’s so special, simply the idea of spreading Christmas cheer and spreading some love and joy to the community,” Malcom said.
The city also held a menorah lighting Nov. 29 at Broadwell Pavilion in celebration of Hanukkah. It was led by the Chabad of North Fulton, which furthers Jewish life and enrichment in North Fulton County. The Chabad’s grand menorah was moved around for eight nights to commemorate the rededication of the Holy Temple of Jerusalem.
Other holiday events this month include the Milton Farmers Market Holiday Market and the Milton Fire Department’s Pancake Breakfast with Santa Claus.
The Milton Farmers Market Holiday Market is slated for 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, at Broadwell Pavilion, where several vendors will return to offer one-of-a-kind gifts, treats, music and more.
Then, the Pancake Breakfast with Santa Claus will take place from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at Fire Station 44 at 13690 Ga. 9 in the Public Safety Complex.
Milton firefighters will provide a complimentary breakfast plus quality time with Santa. No reservations are required, but participants are invited to bring an unwrapped toy to donate to North Fulton Community Charities’ Holiday Shop Toy Drive.
For questions about either of these events, contact Special Events Coordinator Anita Jupin at anita.jupin@cityofmiltonga.us or Community Outreach Manager Courtney Spriggs at Courtney.spriggs@cityofmiltoga.us in Milton.
