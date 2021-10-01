Crabapple Market sponsors all Milton athletic, fine arts programs for next decade

MILTON — Ron Wallace, one of the owners of Crabapple Market and the Olde Blind Dog, presented Milton High School with a $225,000 check at the football game Friday night to sponsor all athletic and fine arts programs for the next 10 years.

The mixed-use development located in downtown Milton is less than a mile away from Milton High School. This year, Milton High School has one of the top athletic programs in the state and has three nationally ranked sports teams.

Wallace said that as the academic and athletic prowess of Milton continues to grow, a new state-of-the-art LED scoreboard was proposed. To fund it, Milton High School went through the Power Ad Company to offer a 10-year sponsorship package. Although the school received interest from several national brands, it ultimately decided it made sense to collaborate locally.

The sponsorship package includes naming rights of the main sports field, marketing on the new scoreboard, sponsor nights and signage on all sports fields, gymnasium and stage. It also includes marketing for events and businesses at Crabapple Market.

Wallace said this is a tremendous opportunity, as many students and parents frequent the businesses at Crabapple Market and many of the business owners live locally and have children who either attend or will attend Milton High School in the future.

“This local and long-term commitment shows what we all know and feel about Milton,” Wallace said. “We are proud to live here, proud to have our children grow up here and proud to support the local businesses that make our community stronger.”

He said he hopes this will help take Milton High School to a higher level.

“We believe in the school,” Wallace said. “And we just want to be a part of all that and help them in any way we could.”