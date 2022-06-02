Crabapple Market security guard pulls gun on couple in dispute

MILTON, Ga. — A 22-year-old private security guard working at the Crabapple Market drew his gun during a confrontation with a man and woman at Peace Love and Pizza May 30, according to a police report.

The security guard, an Atlanta resident, called Milton police around 9:45 p.m. to report unwanted persons in the shopping center. He said he saw a vehicle park in the center and that he pulled toward the vehicle and informed the driver that the businesses in the center were closed. Peace Love and Pizza is open until 10 p.m. on weekdays, according to the business’ website.

May 30 was Memorial Day, but a manager at Peace Love and Pizza said the business operated its regular hours that day.

The guard told police the 21-year-old driver, a Sandy Springs resident, informed him he was there to pick up a pizza and began using “foul language” toward him. He said the suspect then drove away and parked at Olde Blind Dog Irish Pub in the adjacent building.

The guard said he pulled toward the vehicle again and attempted to take a picture of the vehicle’s tag. He said that as he tried to take the picture, the driver’s girlfriend stepped out of the vehicle and approached the guard’s vehicle. The guard said he tried to back away but could not because other people had gathered behind the vehicle.

The guard said he believed the people behind his vehicle were friends of the driver. He stated he gave verbal commands for the people to back away from his vehicle, but they did not. He admitted to pulling his gun out of its holster but said he “was holding it close to his chest not pointing it at anyone.”

Police then spoke with the driver’s girlfriend, also from Sandy Springs, who said the guard never identified himself as security. She said the guard used foul language and told the two to leave and “not loiter around the property.” She said he told them to leave even after they informed him they were there to pick up a pizza.

After the driver moved to the pub and the guard followed, the girlfriend said she got out of the car to take a picture of the security guard’s vehicle tag. She said the guard had blocked their car with his own so the two could not leave. She said the guard “aggressively pulled forward like he was trying to run her over” and then backed up.

The woman said she then saw the guard pointing his gun at her. She also said she did not know other people began blocking the guard’s car. When asked if anyone else had seen the guard point his gun at her, she stated they did not.

The driver recorded a video of the incident, which he showed police. The footage shows the guard’s vehicle parked “at a distance” and that the driver was cursing at the guard, according to the report.

The driver and his girlfriend declined to press charges but wanted the incident recorded.