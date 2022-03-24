Crabapple Market hosting Shop, Sip and Stroll in Milton

MILTON, Ga. — The first Shop, Sip and Stroll is coming to the Green at Crabapple Market on Friday, March 25, from 3 to 7 p.m.
Crabapple Market, which owns the Green, is hosting and organizing the event once a month from March through November and will feature over 25 local artisans and makers. There will also be live music, drinks and other shopping opportunities.
Erin Freeman, Crabapple Market marketing and event manager, said local solo artist, David McPherson will perform at the inaugural Shop, Sip and Stroll from 3 to 5 p.m,. and local band Canelita Sabrosa will play from 5 to 7 p.m. Additionally, Freeman said the event in November will be a holiday market.
“As we have several new businesses and restaurants recently opened and opening soon, we welcome the community to come check out what’s new and exciting at Crabapple Market,” Freeman said. “… We have a lot of other great events planned for 2022 as well and look forward to keeping our Green and newly constructed stage busy with a flurry of fun and engaging activity!”
Freeman said she and a local business owner came up with the idea to host Shop, Sip and Stroll events in Milton last year. Rather than simply hosting a typical vendor market, Freeman said they envisioned a fun event on Friday afternoons that bring people out to shop, enjoy a cocktail, coffee or lemonade, listen to live music and stroll around Crabapple Market.
The Green sits along Heritage Walk in downtown Milton, behind Crabapple Market’s original building and across from City Hall. For a full list of events at Crabapple Market, visit crabapplemarketga.com.