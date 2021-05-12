MILTON, Ga. — Crabapple Fest, the city’s most popular annual event, is set to return this fall after the previous two iterations were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will be Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Crabapple.
“After a tough year, the return of Crabapple Fest is an exciting, uplifting sign that our community can safely come together again, in person,” Milton Community Outreach Manager Courtney Spriggs said.
Crabapple Fest, a partnership between the City of Milton and the Crabapple Community Association, draws tens of thousands each year. The event includes live entertainment, food, drinks and an array of arts, crafts and antique sellers that line the street in downtown Crabapple.
Along with a host of other local events, the 2020 Crabapple Fest was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last fall, the city announced it would attempt to revive event this spring, but with the pandemic still raging and the requirement for long-term planning, the city opted to also cancel the rescheduled event.
The outlook is far brighter for this fall’s return. Spriggs said she and Milton’s event coordinators took declining case numbers and increased vaccination rates into mind to create a “safety plan” for the festival. After discussions with the Crabapple Community Association, planners, “collectively decided we could hold a safe, fun event in October.”
“We know to expect the unexpected and not take anything for granted but are excited to work on all the details that will make this year’s festival the best yet,” Spriggs said.
This year’s event will have the same “feel” as the past, Spriggs said, with a few updates to keep attendees safe. That includes extra staff for cleaning, readily available hand sanitizer and, instead of inflatables for kids, there will be a designated “kid’s zone” with interactive entertainment options.
“Crabapple Fest is an outdoor, open air festival which should make it an easier transition for people who have been more likely staying in for a long time,” Spriggs said.
The event will also help showcase new development of downtown Crabapple and could bring added revenues to business in the area.
“With lots of growth and new development, downtown Crabapple looks a lot different now than when the last Crabapple Fest occurred in fall 2019,” Spriggs said. “This is an exciting time for the area and many businesses in it. With so many Milton businesses impacted during the challenges of this past year, we are thrilled to offer an opportunity to get them involved and engage once again with the wonderful crowd the festival brings to Milton.”
The city is accepting applications for sponsors and vendors. Those interested can apply at eventeny.com/events/crabapple-fest-2021-1207/?series=419.
