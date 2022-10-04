Crabapple Fest returns to historic district with bubbles, monsters

MILTON, Ga. — With vendor tents on either side, Crabapple Road bustled with people for Milton’s annual arts and antiques festival Oct. 1.
Crabapple Fest has been a part of Milton’s fabric for at least 10 years. In its early days, the festival had few vendors and food tents, children’s activities and antique sellers, said Anita Jupin, Milton Economic Engagement manager. The event has grown and evolved into the large festival and celebration that it is today, she said.
Based on aerial drone footage, an estimated 30,000-35,000 people attended over the course of the 7-hour festival, Jupin said.
Over 100 vendors and close to a dozen non-profit organizations, service providers and food vendors participate in Crabapple Fest each year.
If visitors took a right into the area in front of Milton City Hall, they may have seen a section of vendors, operating independently from Crabapple Fest. These were kid vendors, 46 of them, Renee Dierdorff said.
The young entrepreneurs are part of Kid Biz Expo, an organization that was founded by Dierdorff and Amy Guest last August. Its slogan, “Empowering kids to go beyond the lemonade stand,” came to life at its fifth expo Saturday.
Adeline Aldridge, an exuberant 14-year-old sporting elf ears, participated in the expo with what she calls, “Chaotic Creations.” On the table in front of her were more than a dozen small boxes, painted with different colors. They were monster-like boxes, though, with sculpted eyes bulging from the lids and teeth hanging from their edges, creating a mouth.
The Oct. 1 expo was Aldridge’s second time selling her work. She’s based in Dallas, Georgia. Aldridge said she’s been making stuff for forever. But one day she got bored.
“I was scavenging around, and I found a box, and I said, ‘Hey, you should keep my feathers, and I’m gonna turn you into a monster because I like monsters,” she said. “And I thought, ‘Hey, would other people like this? I mean, I know I like it. There's other people who’s gotta like it. There's no way I'm the only one that likes this type of stuff. Right?’”
Aldridge said she wants to share what she can do with the world.
“Sometimes people can’t find the things that make them happy,” she said. “And I want to be that thing. I want to be the entertainment.”
For those interested in utilitarian creatures, email Aldridge at chaoticcreations07@gmail.com.
Music from Atlanta Acoustic Artists resounded from the front porch of Crabapple Family Dentistry, near the intersection. The group played covers, like “Wagon Wheel” from Old Crow Medicine Show, a Grammy-Award-winning folk band.
In the office's front yard, next to several covered picnic tables, children and adults alike attempted to catch the giant bubbles floating from Deborah Mosher’s bubble wand.
Mosher, owner and founder of Bubbles Over Georgia, created a bubble mixture on top of a black tarp. While wearing a sun hat, adorned with an orange boa, and a fall-festive Bubbles Over Georgia T-shirt, Mosher watched the result of her work with a big smile.
Down Crabapple Road, Lisa Simons-Kaminsky was tucked into her tent, which held her mother’s stained-glass work. Gloria Simons, who was absent for the festival, has been making stained glass art for 40 years. This year was their second year participating in Crabapple Fest.
Lisa, who’s based in Alpharetta, began learning the process from her mother about 12 years ago, a process that calls for foiling and soldering. Recently, Lisa has been learning how to do different cuts, requiring different techniques based on whether the glass is curved or straight.
“It's a great outlet,” Lisa said. “It takes a lot of skill, a lot of patience.”
Lisa said her mother picks glass from different places, like antique stores, and designs a piece from whatever she picks, which could be something like a plate or an old perfume bottle.
Lisa said most of her mom's work is customized.
For leaded, foiled and beveled stained states, suncatchers, panels and custom orders, contact Gloria at (334) 272-5311 or by email at ssgstudio9@gmail.com.
Coal Mountain Panjo, based in Forsyth County, was another vendor on hand. Yes, panjo is a portamento, a combination of pan and banjo.
This year’s Crabapple Fest is Jimmy Loudermilk’s fourth or fifth time serving up visitors with banjos made from repurposed wood and brownie pans, cake pans and other kinds of pans. He’s been playing music for almost 50 years.
The craft dates to the mid-1800s, Loudermilk said, when folks in Appalachia made banjos from cigar boxes. The cigar-box banjo was the first kind of banjo he ever built.
But, people seem to like pans more than cigar boxes, he said.
Both panjos and cigar-box banjos are $40 each, which comes with a songbook of 30 songs, how to play and tune instructions as well as picks. Loudermilk can add pickup to the instrument to make it electric for an additional $10. A copper blues slide is $3.
For online orders and shipping, visit coalmountainpanjo.com.