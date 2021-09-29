Crabapple Fest returns this weekend

MILTON — The City of Milton is showing off this weekend with the return of Crabapple Fest.
The annual arts and antiques festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, on Crabapple Road in downtown Milton. The event is rain or shine.
In preparation for the festival, Crabapple Road will transform into a bustling market, where more than 100 local antique and art vendors will be showcased, featuring one-of-a-kind items.
Milton Community Outreach Manager Courtney Spriggs said visitors will see some returning favorites, such as Coal Mountain Panjo, Rife Repurposing and Salvage, and ‘Cue Barbecue, as well as exciting new vendors like Lola’s Sugar Pie Bakery and The Rusted Hammer.
Another addition, she said, is Six Bridges Brewing, which has brewed a signature beer for the event – Heritage Wheat. Other brews will be served by Olde Blind Dog at various stations throughout the festival.
Food will also be available along with football on a big screen. Spriggs said lots of new kids’ activities will be on-hand, including oversized bubbles, sand art and a large, carnival-like swing ride
“The weather looks great,” Spriggs said. “So, bring your friends, family, and leashed dogs to enjoy the delicious food, unique shops and entertaining music on Crabapple Road this Saturday!”
Crabapple Road will be closed from the roundabout at Heritage Walk to the intersection of Birmingham Highway and Broadwell Road beginning at noon Friday, Oct. 1. It will reopen after the festival at 10 p.m.
Free event parking is available at Crabapple First Baptist Church, Crabapple Crossing Elementary School, Northwestern Middle School and Milton High School. A shuttle will be available to pick up and drop off at Milton High School and Crabapple First Baptist Church.
Handicap parking will be available at Alpharetta Court Services, located across from Broadwell Pavilion. Parking is strictly prohibited along neighborhood streets and cars can be towed at the owner’s expense.
For non-emergency assistance associated with Crabapple Fest, call 678-315-4880. A map of the road closure can be found at cityofmiltonga.us.
