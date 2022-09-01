Cox Road park turfing project nears completion

MILTON, Ga. — The City of Milton is at the tail end of transforming two full-sized, multipurpose athletic fields on Cox Road into fully operating turf playing space.
The project, approved by the City Council in October 2021, began construction in May. Now, with the turf installed, workers are wrapping up fencing and an ADA-accessible sidewalk to the lower field.
Hundreds of children and scores of adults are set to use these fields, Milton Parks and Recreation Director Tom McKlveen said.
Recently named Legacy Park, the 8-acre complex, will be used by the city’s program partners in girls and boys lacrosse, football and potentially cheerleading, baseball and potentially softball. The city also has an adult soccer program that operates out of the facility. And the fields are open to rent for other programs, groups and individuals.
With natural grass, one day of heavy rain made the field unplayable for several subsequent days, McKlveen said, but with artificial turf, people can safely play in the rain.
“The fields will look terrific year-round,” he said.
McKlveen also said that the fields wouldn’t have to be shut down for several weeks or months for grass regrowth. It’s also easier to fashion multi-sport fields with turf, such as the sewn-in lines for baseball, full-size and short field lacrosse, soccer and football.
Path to independence
With the introduction of the new turf complex, Milton continues its stride to greater independence for sports programming.
In the past, Milton and Alpharetta participated in joint programming. In 2018, the last year of the agreement, Milton residents accounted for 14,300 registrations for Alpharetta-based recreation programs. Only 413 Alpharetta residents participated in Milton-based park programs. During that same year, the City of Milton paid Alpharetta $453,100 in fees.
As of now, Milton makes no payments to Alpharetta to subsidize its youth sports, Alpharetta Assistant City Administrator James Drinkard said.
While there are no active transactions between the cities for sports, Milton City Council approved two memorandums last year which waive non-resident fees for those in Alpharetta who wish to participate in Milton lacrosse and football. Both are applicable to the Cox Road facility. Alpharetta created a similar arrangement, whereb the city waives fees for Milton residents who wish to participate in its softball programming.
Though there are no plans for Alpharetta’s softball program to use the facility, it could happen eventually, McKlveen said.
The Cox Road Athletic Complex will provide more flexibility and opportunities for expansion to those subject to the memorandums as well as other cities, groups or non-government organizations that may want to rent the fields, he said.
Since passing the $25 million Greenspace Bond in 2016, Milton has worked toward acquiring land for parks, trails and greenspace including conservation land, wildlife habitat and natural areas.
The city purchased the Cox Road complex in January 2020, about a year after passing its Comprehensive Parks and Recreation Master Plan. City staff developed the plan to make Milton a more attractive place to call home and to maintain its high quality of life. In the plan, staff identified a need for more athletic space.
Most of the funding for Legacy Park came from impact fees, with the remainder coming from the city’s general fund.
The upfront cost for turf is higher than planting grass. Cox Road project expenditures were estimated at $1.43 million, which includes design, engineering, survey work, construction and warranty.
But on a year-to-year basis, the costs associated with turf is slightly lower than those for grass, McKlveen said.
There’s not as much upkeep with turf. Natural grass calls for chemicals and mowing, while turf requires only grooming and sweeping before being turned over after 10 to 12 years.
The Legacy Park name
Before city ownership, a local company bought the Cox Road property in the early ‘80s with the intention of using it as a place for soccer practice. Over the years, the late longtime soccer coach Philip Broome would encourage his players to reflect on what kind of legacy they’d like to leave behind.
“Legacy Park is the third park to be part of a city initiative giving citizens a leading role in selecting names that resonate with visitors, make sense for a particular space and reflect on Milton’s values,” Milton Communications Director Greg Botelho stated.
The naming of Legacy Park followed the campaigns for Milton City Park and Preserve and Mayfield Park.
Soon after the survey launched, Broome passed away suddenly. Of all words suggested by residents, “Broome” was the most repeated.
The Legacy Park name was officially adopted at the Aug. 15 Milton City Council meeting. Council members suggested that the name exclude any one individual’s name, so that the park could pay tribute to all influential figures — past, present and future.
The newly renovated fields were named to honor Broome and others who left a positive impact on the community, like NFL-player-turned-Milton-resident, inspiring coach and leader Tim Lester; coach, teacher and longtime Milton Parks and Recreation Advisory Board (PRAB) member Ron Hill; and Van Kottis, another PRAB member who was instrumental in Milton Steelers football and the makeover of Bell Memorial Park.