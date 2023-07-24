Consultant: Milton erred in removing District 3 polling place

MILTON, Ga. — In a report to officials, Milton’s new elections consultant raised concerns about the way elections decisions were being made, including that some councilmembers were inappropriately involved in the process.

Consultant Vernetta Nuriddin writes that SB202, a state elections bill passed in 2021, assigns the elections superintendent as responsible for “selecting and preparing polling locations as well as conducting the city’s elections.”

The Milton City Council appointed City Manager Steve Krokoff to the position in April, yet the council voted on the quantity and location of polling places in May.

Nuriddin cautions that the decision was, in her view, Krokoff’s to make.

She goes on to say it was an error “to close Election Day polls in areas with high concentrations of people of color. If the city only wants [two Election Day] polls then it should consider placing one in the aforementioned area.”

While not yet given workspace in Milton City Hall, Nuriddin was hired as a consultant in late May to help organize and operate Milton’s first self-conducted municipal election.

Nuriddin is the former vice chair of the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections.

The report is dated July 17 — when Milton scheduled a work session to include an elections update. A special-called council meeting was also scheduled that day. Both were canceled.

The special-called meeting was rescheduled for July 20. Officials did not reschedule the work session, but after the July 20 meeting councilmembers went into an executive session.

Executive sessions are meetings closed to the public in which officials may discuss matters of personnel, real estate or litigation.

Voter access

In May national voting rights organization Fair Fight, founded by former Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, published a letter about ballot access in Milton following an Appen Media report that District 3 carries the highest number of Democratic voters.

The letter held the view that the Milton City Council limited voting access for Black and brown voters when they established two polling places on Election Day: Milton City Hall and the Milton City Park and Preserve.

The city’s decision affects precincts in Milton’s southeast corner, in District 3, which Fair Fight says has the highest number of Black and brown voters. The letter says 30 to 50 percent of the area’s voters are people of color.

In her report, Nuriddin advised moving one of the polling locations into the neglected district. Citing state code, she said an election contest could be made by a losing candidate if the city does not — “on grounds of misconduct, fraud, or irregularity by a primary or election official or officials sufficient to change or place in doubt the result [sic].”