MILTON, Ga. — A horse statue honoring the memory of a longtime former city employee, and one of just a few pieces of public art in Milton, was found toppled June 13 in downtown Crabapple. The custom, bronzed horse statue was funded by the community to honor Milton arborist Mark Law, who died in 2019 after a battle with cancer. It was installed less than a year ago.

Law’s family and the Milton Arts Council began a GoFundMe page following Law’s death to commission the statue, which he had envisioned for the area. The statue, located at the new roundabout at the intersection of Mayfield Road and Charlotte Drive, was erected last July after the community raised over $11,000 for the project.

“In just over a year, this horse statue near the heart of our downtown became a recognizable and beloved symbol of Milton,” City Manager Steve Krokoff said. “The damage to it upset many in our community. And it’s greatly upset us in the city, too, especially as that statue was inspired by and named after our late Arborist Mark Law. Milton Police are investigating and taking this matter very seriously.”

According to the city, the statue was last seen standing at approximately 3:30 a.m. on June 14 and was found damaged at about 6:45 a.m. that morning by a Milton Police officer. The statue was on its side with several of the horse’s “legs” broken.

The police report from that day stated there was “no sign of a vehicle entering the center of the traffic circle to strike the statue.” The reporting officer also noted there were no footprints, but some areas of pine straw appeared to be “disturbed” near the statue.

Capt. Charles Barstow with Milton Police told the Herald the department has not formally concluded the toppling of the statue is a criminal matter, but “…every indication we have at this point leads us to believe it was intentionally removed/knocked over.”

The city removed the statue a few hours after it was reported downed. It is being kept at another city property.

Communications Director Greg Botelho said the city is working to determine if the statue is salvageable and if so, at what cost.