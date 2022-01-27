Clarity Road bridge in Milton set to reopen soon

MILTON, Ga. — The small bridge on Clarity Road spanning the Little River is set to reopen within the next few weeks.
The City of Milton closed the 48.5-foot-long bridge in March 2021 due to safety concerns after a railing and post were damaged. Communications Director Greg Botelho said the damage was likely caused by a vehicle hitting the railing. The city approved a contract with Gracie Gray Contractors in December for repairs.
Work is underway, and Botelho said the repairs are scheduled to take place over the next two weeks, barring any inclement weather. The bridge will reopen after repairs are completed and inspections are performed.
— Jake Drukman
