City of Milton to host Christmas in Crabapple

MILTON, Ga. — The City of Milton will host Christmas in Crabapple Dec. 3, a quaint holiday event in historic downtown Crabapple.
This year's event is from 2-6 p.m. at the Broadwell Pavilion at 12615 Broadwell Road.
Complimentary photos with Santa will be available through Star Petronella Photography. The tree lighting will take place at dusk with holiday singalongs from local choirs.
Enjoy caroling, s’mores, crafts, hot cocoa and cheer as the city ushers in the holiday season.
In the event of rain, Christmas in Crabapple will move to Milton City Hall, and the tree lighting ceremony will be canceled.
For questions, contact Maddy Post at Maddy.Post@miltonga.gov.