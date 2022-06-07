City of Milton seeks human resources, finance directors

MILTON, Ga. — The Milton City Council approved a contract June 6 with Mercer Group Associates to begin the search for a human resources director and finance director.

Each of the contracts are not to exceed $21,300. The city posted both openings in May.

The finance director position was previously held by current Assistant City Manager Bernadette Harvill. She began work with the city in 2012 and has held positions of administrative services manager, payroll and disbursements coordinator and financial services manager. She was promoted to finance director in October 2016 and to assistant city manager last summer.

The new finance director will be expected to fill many roles, including supervising and leading six finance professionals, ensuring legal compliance and overseeing the annual external audit, and administering a $46.2 million operating and capital budget.

Sam Trager served as the city’s human resources director for almost 13 years, starting in 2009. According to LinkedIn, his last day in Milton was June 3.

“It has been an honor to serve alongside the incredible staff,” Trager wrote on LinkedIn. “The work that is done by our employees is second to none. I don’t have the usual paragraph to this post where I say I am excited to be starting at xxxxx. I don’t know what’s next, but I am excited to work on figuring that out.”

In March, Trager told the City Council that while workers around the country had resigned in record numbers in 2021, Milton had a retention rate of 86 percent, compared to the national average of 81 percent.

The new human resources director will report directly to Harvill. He or she will also be responsible for championing diversity, equity and inclusion, recruiting staff, focusing on retention and staying well-informed of compensation trends by conducting regular wage studies ensuring Milton is competitive in today’s market.

Job listings for the positions state they include a benefits package and salary ranging from $115,000 to $125,000.

Interested candidates should submit a cover letter, resume, at least five job-related references with names, email addresses and telephone numbers, and salary history by emailing Lisa Ward, senior associate at Mercer Group Associates, at lisaward912@gmail.com by 5 p.m. on June 14.