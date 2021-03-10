MILTON, Ga. — The issue of whether the City of Milton should require a charter commission be empaneled every five years was back for discussion at the board’s March 8 work session.
Last month, the council voted to withdraw the requirement for the recurring review, which was baked into Milton’s charter, essentially its “constitution,” when the city was founded.
Councilman Joe Longoria, along with rest of the board, voted in favor of deleting that stipulation. However, the councilman advocated for some sort of recurring reminder that would allow city staff, the council and residents the opportunity to consider whether a charter commission was needed at a particular time, spurring this week's discussion by the council.
Longoria said he understood the City Council has the authority to change Milton’s charter at any time, but he wants some opportunity for engaging residents in potential updates to the document.
“We certainly want to give citizens the opportunity to engage in this process, and the charter commission was always that thing they could look forward to, to engage in that process,” Longoria said. “By taking [the five-year requirement] out of the charter as mandatory…we’re certainly not closing the door to them, but it certainly has the appearance we are closing the door for their input.”
Longoria suggested the council place an item on a City Council agenda annually that serves as an opportunity for board members and residents to discuss whether any changes to the charter, or the convening of a charter commission, is necessary.
“It’s not a call to action, it’s not saying we have to do something other than consider it,” Longoria said. “And again, we’re putting the onus on our citizens to step forward and say, ‘Hey look, this is something we think is worthy of our discussion or worthy of our time and effort to take a look.’”
Councilman Paul Moore suggested an annual review of the charter just after the council voted to delete the five-year requirement would be a step in the wrong direction. However, he did say that language could be drafted for an annual reminder, provided it did not pull city staff away from other projects each year.
“So, you’re not necessarily engaging staff in preparation of an assessment that’s a formal work task every year…but if there are things that are temporary that need an assessment that require a charter commission, we still have the language that allows us to do that,” Moore said.
City Attorney Ken Jarrard said many government agencies use the first regular meeting of each year to review if their rules or procedures need to be revised, and he told the council they could handle Milton’s charter in the same way.
Several members of the council were on board with that approach, and language to adopt the proposal could come back before the board.
When Milton was founded in 2006, its charter mandated that a commission be formed every five years to review the effectiveness of the document. Recently, Jarrard suggested that eventually these commissions have diminishing returns, and Milton had reached that point.
Councilman Peyton Jamison echoed those comments, stating the 2011 charter commission spurred significant rewrites while the most recent changes made in 2016 were more related to minor language updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.