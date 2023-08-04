Citizens form independent committee ahead of Milton City Council election

MILTON, Ga. — Adam Hollingsworth, Milton resident and former chief of staff for Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott, calls his independent expenditure committee Milton Families First a “grassroots movement” he hopes will last for “years and years and years.”
Different from political action committees (PAC), an independent committee is a group that does not coordinate with individual candidates, according to the State Ethics Commission. It expends funds to affect the outcome of an election.
An independent expenditure committee can spend as much as it likes so long as it is completely divorced from any one candidate.
Milton Families First is the only active, independent committee registered in Milton and one of just a few in North Fulton.
Hollingsworth, president of Milton Families First, said he formed the group because some of the city’s leaders “have put their self-interests above those who they were elected to serve.” The committee boasts three founding principles — government transparency and accountability, public safety and responsible growth.
“We hope to build Milton Families First as a place to give the citizenry a seat at a really important table,” he said.
When asked how his background in politics informs Milton Families First, Hollingsworth said his background as a citizen is what’s most important.
“I've served in government. I've been a citizen who has interacted with government at every level, just like every citizen in Milton, and what's most important to me is the functionality and responsiveness of government,” he said.
Committee focus
The Milton City Council’s three Post 2 seats are up for election in November. Two residents have announced their candidacy on the council — Doug Hene to replace Councilman Paul Moore in District 2 and Phil Cramer to replace Councilman Rick Mohrig in District 3. Both seats are ones Hollingsworth said his committee is “focusing” on.
Neither Moore or Mohrig have announced whether they will run for re-election. Moore has filed a declaration of intent to accept campaign contributions, however. No one has announced for the District 1, Post 2 seat now held by Councilwoman Carol Cookerly.
“Unfortunately, what we know is that in the case of Paul Moore, he was unanimously found to have violated multiple sections of the Milton Ethics Code, and then two appeals courts refused to even take up his appeal,” Hollingsworth said.
Last August, Moore was charged with three ethics violations when he voted to defer a council decision related to White Columns — a subdivision of about 440 homes, where he lives. Hollingsworth serves as the White Columns Community Association secretary. Milton Families First Treasurer Tony Palazzo is the White Columns president.
“In the case of Rick Mohrig, we've read your reporting, we've read the reporting from others in the community that make it clear that he crossed a line in engaging in the way in which Milton’s city elections could and should be administered,” Hollingsworth said.
In recent months, records surfaced showing Mohrig made several personal requests to Milton City Manager Steve Krokoff to interview Vernetta Nuriddin for a position as an elections consultant. Nuriddin was hired in late May.
Reporting requirements
While Milton Families First does not coordinate with candidates, Hollingworth admits he and Hene’s kids attend Kings Ridge Christian School and that he and Hene are in the same men’s prayer group. On the other hand, Hollingsworth said he met Cramer for the first time when he first considered running about a month ago.
Hene has a campaign war chest of $77,000, according to a July Campaign Contribution Disclosure Report.
Hollingsworth and Palazzo would not disclose how much money their committee has raised since its July 19 registration. Attorney R. Mansell McCord, former treasurer of the Georgia GOP, registered the committee.
“You’ll see on the Sept. 1 filing,” Palazzo said.
The State Ethics Commission requires an independent committee to file reports on the first day of each of the two months preceding an election. It also requires the committee to file a report two weeks before the election, then a final report before Dec. 31 of the election year. The committee also must file supplemental reports on June 30 and Dec. 31 of each year that it continues to accept contributions or make expenditures.
Trouble in White Columns
The White Columns HOA Board has seen major criticism in recent months. Some residents in the subdivision have said the board has lacked transparency — one of the cornerstones of Milton Families First’s founding.
One issue cited by residents who contacted Appen Media, was a “secret” personal transportation vehicle path project no longer in the works after a negative response from the community. The path would have connected the gated section to the White Columns Country Club.
Responding to the complaint, Hollingsworth said it is part of his job as a neighborhood leader to address issues raised by residents.
“[The project is] a great example of where leaders have to adjust and adapt and be responsive to the community, even if the leader's opinion and desire is inconsistent with that of the community,” Hollingsworth said.
Residents of the non-gated section of White Columns were not aware of the path project until March, nor its $47,000 estimated cost. But Hollingsworth said the project was exclusively funded by gated residents, who had been informed about the plan since it began more than a year ago.
Residents have also criticized the way the HOA Board’s fall 2022 elections were handled. Hollingsworth, who was on the ballot, received cast proxies as the secretary, but he said this was in line with the community’s governing documents.
There were other ways White Columns residents could participate in the election, Hollingsworth said, including sending proxies to the property manager.
Questions also surround the proxies themselves. Hollingsworth ran in a slate with other candidates, and pre-filled DocuSign proxies were circulated throughout the community, but he said residents had the option to vote for individual candidates.
“We have made the bold and courageous decision to be public about advocating for important principles in government, which certainly makes us ripe for those who want to throw stones,” Hollingsworth said.