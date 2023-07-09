Caretaker for Ebenezer Cemetery tends ‘patchwork quilt’ of graves

MILTON, Ga. — In her tenure as caretaker, Shirley Lowe has transformed Ebenezer Cemetery from disrepair into beautified sacred ground, bursting with flowers, and she can tell you the story of just about everyone buried there.

“I think God has blessed this cemetery,” Lowe said. “I mean, it’s sacred ground. It just happened bit by bit.” She often says the cemetery on Arnold Mill Road is a “patchwork quilt,” pieced together over the years.

Lowe had been studying her own family tree for a few decades but added a second tree on her ancestry.com account for Ebenezer Cemetery out of total fascination. She’s been involved in its restoration since 2018, the same year Ebenezer Methodist took ownership.

Of those buried, she said many were pillars in the community. Some names are familiar, like Lackey and Cox, attached to nearby roads. Others had been left behind, at least until Lowe used census data, obituaries and interactions with family members, whether visiting or through the internet, to uncover their life stories.

The grandson of Amy Martin Brewer, the second oldest marked grave, informed Lowe of his family’s legend — that Brewer had died of accidental poisoning. The cemetery’s oldest grave belongs to M.G. Elkins, a 14-year-old who died a year before the cemetery was deeded in 1853.

Some stories are scandalous. Grave conditions tell the tale of favorite second spouses, forgotten firsts. One grave belongs to a 3-year-old Jessie Nix, who died from an accidental shooting in the early 1900s. According to Nix’s obituary, his uncle came back from hunting one day and dropped his loaded, double-barrel shotgun.

“I particularly have a soft spot for children, babies, people who are buried in the cemetery that don't have anybody else, don't have any other family near them,” Lowe said.

She’s also big on honoring veterans and has placed American flags near their graves. There are 57 of them.

Making do

Lowe sees help from a lawn crew occasionally. But she digs through dirt, and records, mostly on her own.

Sitting on a stone bench in the shade, Lowe explained the scribbling in her yellow, spiral notebook — name, dates, “Find A Grave” numbers. She has three others like it.

“This is what I do at night,” Lowe said. “Other people sit and watch TV … My husband says, ‘You just use the TV for background noise.’”

She also carried a manila folder of laminated pictures, showing the before-and-after.

Graves were covered with lichen, time without TLC. But with D/2, a biological solution, Lowe and other volunteers have scrubbed them clean. Sunken graves are now leveled out. Broken stone walls around some of the plots have been repaired.

There weren’t as many colors in those photos, like visitors can see today. Before 2018, there were only orange day lilies and yuccas on-site as well as an apple tree planted by the previous owner, Mr. Ralph Dangar. Families like to hang windchimes on it, often making music in the wind.

When Lowe became involved, she had been a Master Gardener for a decade. With a heavy dose of ingenuity, Lowe has made do with donations, propagations from her home garden and even rescues, like daffodils, from the Holcomb house site behind Ebenezer Methodist. Very few dollars have been spent from the church’s cemetery funds for plantings.

“I’m a frugal person,” Lowe said.

She provided an alphabetical list of all the cemetery’s flowers, dozens organized by the months they bloom. From June to September, there’s bee balm, boltonia, cardinal flower, 10 more varieties.

Walking through the cemetery, Lowe stopped by a bushel and remarked on the way the plants have grown.

“I just pop them in there,” Lowe said. “I do not do anything above and beyond, and then they grow unbelievably. It's either the excellent fertilizer or the blessed ground.”

‘Divine providence’

In hindsight, Lowe said her involvement with the cemetery has been “divine providence.”

A Cherokee County resident since 1983, she had driven by the cemetery countless times. But one February day in 2018, following snowstorms, the dead trees and debris were glaring, and she saw a sign requesting volunteers.

She visited Ebenezer Methodist that Easter to ask about the cemetery. It was her first time there, and she fell in love with the bygone atmosphere. But she didn’t join until after it was announced the church would be taking ownership of the cemetery, chills running up her spine. Uncertainty and a Baptist upbringing had held her back from becoming a member. Lowe dove headfirst, though, and began attending meetings to help with genealogy.

She closely shadowed the group who performed ground penetrating radar in 2019, writing down commentary. The project helped produce the cemetery map, posted at the Boy Scout-built kiosk. There’s also a thick binder detailing names and locations.

Of the cemetery’s 600-plus graves, 95 were unmarked or marked with a rock. They now have metal, numbered pins. Lowe had also gone back around and identified whether they were adults or children. Through research, she has identified 20 of the graves.

On the First Sunday of Advent, Lowe was asked to light the Candle of Hope and pondered the hopelessness of a 6-foot deep, red clay hole dug for a burial and her faith in a heaven.

“For someone who has no belief in an afterlife, that's it,” Lowe said.

She doesn’t know why God put her in the position she’s in, as the caretaker, the genealogist, the seller of plots.

“But I thank God he is using me for this work.”