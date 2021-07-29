Cambridge football’s ‘Midnight Growl’ returns next week

MILTON, Ga. — Cambridge’s longstanding “Midnight Growl” tradition returns Aug. 2 at to kick off the Bears’ 2021 season with a midnight practice and community event.

The Bears will hit the field at midnight on the first day in which official practices can begin, 12:01 a.m. on Monday.

This year’s Midnight Growl will mark the school’s and football program’s 10th anniversary.

"When the school first opened, the first time the team was able to step on the new Cambridge field was Aug. 1st at midnight,” Cambridge head coach Craig Bennett said. “In honor of the 10-year anniversary and the alumni that have built the program, we felt this would be the perfect year to bring back the tradition."

Before the team gets its official season underway, Cambridge will kick off the night with food trucks from 5 to 8 p.m. and outdoor games provided by the school’s SkillsUSA program.

The Cambridge varsity cheer program will also be at the event, which was cancelled last year due to COVID-19.

Following practice, the team will undergo team building exercises and have a breakfast cooked by parents at 5:30 a.m. to conclude the event.