MILTON, Ga. — Georgia’s Criminal Justice Coordinating Council granted Milton Police Department nearly $120,000 to fund simulation-based de-escalation training for its officers.
The council is awarding more than 60 grants throughout the state to fund similar intradepartmental training.
Milton Police Department is hopeful the hands-on training will work in conjunction with the classroom or online training officers receive annually.
