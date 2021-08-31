Bentley withdraws from council race

MILTON, Ga. — The Milton City Council ballot got a little lighter Aug. 30 when Councilwoman Laura Bentley announced she would not seek reelection.
In a Facebook post Monday night, Bentley cited the declining health of family members as her reason for withdrawal.
“There was a new reality this morning that my mother and my family need every minute that I can give,” she wrote. “I never want to look back and say that I missed an opportunity to be with her or help her. With that, I have decided that I am not going to pursue my seat on Council.”
In the same post Bentley wished “all the best to our next Councilmember, Juliette Johnson.” Johnson and Bentley were the only two candidates to qualify for the seat.
Bentley has held the District 2/Post 1 seat since defeating incumbent Bill Lusk in 2017.
