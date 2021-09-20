Alpharetta, Milton residents to save on football registration fees

MILTON, Ga. — Residents in Alpharetta and Milton will no longer have to pay non-resident fees to play youth football at each other’s parks, effective this season.
The Milton City Council approved a memorandum of understanding Sept. 8 with the City of Alpharetta to waive non-resident fees associated with football programming.
Milton Parks and Recreation Manager Tom McKIveen said he approached the Milton City Council in May with a memorandum of understanding that included football, softball and therapeutic recreation camps, but at that time he had not presented it to Alpharetta.
Then in June and July, both cities applied the agreement only to special needs summer camps — Milton’s City Joyful Soles and Alpharetta’s Camp Happy Hearts. They have not applied it to youth softball.
More than two years ago, the cities split on their original parks agreement that waived all non-resident fees in a reciprocal arrangement. Since then, Alpharetta youth who are registered to play in Milton are charged a non-resident fee and vice versa despite both cities using the same football provider — North Atlanta Football League.
With this new agreement, all players will be considered “residents” regardless of where they play, allowing the North Atlanta Football League to operate more seamlessly and at a higher quality, McKIveen said.
But the change does have a minimal fiscal impact on the City of Milton.
McKIveen said 32 Alpharetta residents registered to play in Milton in 2020, meaning the City of Milton collected $2,880 in non-resident fees. The city will now lose out on those fees collected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.