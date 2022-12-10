Alpharetta Jail to open doors for Milton inmates

MILTON, Ga. — The Milton City Council signed an agreement with the City of Alpharetta and Fulton County officials allowing its police department to hold local prisoners at the newly reopened Alpharetta Jail.

The action could save Milton thousands of dollars and hundreds of manhours.

The COVID-19 pandemic shut down the Alpharetta Jail, forcing Milton police officers to transport detainees 30 miles away to the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, eating up valuable time and leaving the city with one less officer for more than an hour.

During the pandemic, transportation time for Milton officers almost doubled—from 73 minutes to 135 minutes, Milton Police Capt. Shawn McCarty said.

To boot, Milton officers couldn’t process all detainees at the Fulton County Jail. McCarty said police had to develop workarounds for anyone with local charges, such as releasing violators on a copy of charges, fingerprinting them when they appeared in court and increasing community supervision in lieu of jail time.

But, the City Council unanimously reinstated a 10-year agreement with Alpharetta, the Fulton County Sheriff's Office and Fulton County to allow sheriff’s deputies to provide for the booking and housing of inmates at the Alpharetta Jail. The only major difference between the old and new agreement is the cost for booking and housing of inmates on local charges, McCarty said.

Under the new agreement, Milton Police will see almost $14,000 in savings a year, McCarty said.

Other police agencies in North Fulton have received the same intergovernmental offer, he said, and they are evaluating what to do next.

The Alpharetta-owned jail on Old Milton Parkway, also called Fulton County’s north jail annex, reopened Nov. 9 and can house roughly 70 inmates.

In May, the Fulton County Board of Commissioners approved $517,000 to reopen the Alpharetta facility. In addition to refurbishing the jail, the plan called on cities to pay a daily rate for holding detainees in the jail.

Under terms of the agreement, Milton will pay an inmate holding fee of $60 per day. The overall cost for the city is estimated to be around $45,000 a year for booking, lodging and medical costs for up to 12 inmates held concurrently.

School emergencies

Also at the Dec. 5 meeting, Capt. McCarty sought approval for an intergovernmental agreement permitting a collaboration between Milton Police and the Fulton County School District. The agreement comes after a state-wide shooting hoax that included Cambridge High School on Bethany Road .

The agreement, which was unanimously approved by the City Council, outlines jurisdiction, emergency response protocol and encourages routine school visits from Milton police. It also mandates regular training and efforts to acquire grants or programs that support safe school environments.

While Milton police have had access to recorded surveillance footage at schools, they will now have access to real-time footage during crisis situations.

Also at the meeting, Milton Community Development Director Bob Buscemi introduced a new development project in the Mayfield District. Representatives from TSW, the design firm responsible for the project, were present to expound on objectives in a high-level overview.

The project will encompass 22 parcels, totaling almost 18 acres.

TSW planner Ryan Snodgrass said the first meeting between city staff and stakeholders will be in late January. There, TSW will present preliminary concepts. The timeline beginning with the initial analysis to plan adoption is eight months, Snodgrass said.