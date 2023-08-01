Accusations of election tampering raise questions of city council purview

MILTON, Ga. — At the July 24 Milton City Council meeting, Mayor Peyton Jamison asked the city’s chief administrator in his capacity as the elections superintendent whether he was confident in Milton’s ability to run its own election and what he would need for it to be successful.

“Mechanically, we can definitely run our own election,” City Manager Steve Krokoff said. “... But as you know … Trust and legitimacy are a critical piece. They’re more important than the financial piece at the end of the day, and it's important that if we move forward, we can maintain a level of trust and legitimacy.”

Milton officials have come under fire recently after records surfaced that showed some councilmembers may have overstepped ethical bounds in the hiring process for the city’s new elections consultant.

According to the Milton city charter, the city manager has the authority to hire staff who would act as department heads or directors. While Krokoff was solely responsible for hiring the consultant, he saw outside pressure to interview Vernetta Nuriddin, the former vice chair of the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections.

Nuriddin was hired in late May.

Citizens lodge complaints

Appen Media reported June 6 Nuriddin had been hired based on nominations from Fulton County Commissioner Bridget Thorne and Milton City Councilman Rick Mohrig. While she had never worked as an elections superintendent — a minimum qualification — Krokoff said Nuriddin was “quite knowledgeable.”

The recommendations from Thorne and Mohrig were confirmed by texts and emails obtained through an Open Records request, though not directly quoted.

Tim Becker, former Milton resident of nearly 30 years, expanded on the personal exchanges among city staff and councilmembers on his blog “Milton Coalition,” providing screenshots of emails and text messages. Since he began blogging on elections, which waged comments about “backroom tampering,” Becker said his blog has been viewed nearly 2,900 times.

He voiced the same concerns, appearing in person during the public comment portion of the July 24 meeting. He prefaced his complaints of partisanship and secrecy to the council by saying he is a “life-long Ronald Reagan Republican and conservative.”

He also said he is a veteran, who served as a nuclear submarine officer for eight years to “uphold the principles that this country was founded on.”

“I come here because I am seeing in Milton a trampling of those principals by a few councilmembers and some political partisans,” Becker told the City Council.

Others have come before the council as well, who have landed on these records, like Milton resident Francia Lindon at a July 19 council meeting.

“It is no secret at this time that Open Records requests are circulating around the city,” Lindon said. “To anyone who’s read these Open Records requests, it’s clear that there has been significant, exclusive and persistent pressure to direct the elections course by highly partisan players. Some of this heavy influence came from city councilmembers, who should not be involved in their own elections.”

‘Personal request’

Mohrig was one councilmember named in Becker’s blog, and the author of many of the texts and emails found in the records.

“I obviously can't commit to anything, but I asked that [Krokoff] speak with you to interview you,” Mohrig said in a text to Nuriddin March 8. “Personal request.”

Then, in a text message to Councilman Jan Jacobus April 24, Mohrig said he had asked Krokoff “no less than 3 times specifically to interview her - 2 times in person.” He went on to say at least one councilmember or Municipal Election Feasibility Committee member should participate in the interview. He and Councilman Paul Moore were the two councilmembers appointed to the committee.

“I'm having a trust issue with some staff at this point,” Mohrig said in the text message.

In response to questions from Appen Media about his requests to Krokoff, Mohrig said it was important that city staff hire someone early so the city could run the election smoothly.

“To the extent that I appeared eager for the city manager to connect with Ms. Nuriddin, that is simply a by-product of my eagerness for the city to shine in conducting its first election,” Mohrig said in an email.

Moore, also named in Becker’s blog, shared his views with Krokoff as well, but at the request of Krokoff to the mayor and all the council.

“If a city manager/superintendent is asking me a specific question about what I think about something, I believe it's my charge to be able to reach out to respond to him … because he believes I have a valuable perspective on it.”

Council purview

In an interview with Appen Media, Mayor Jamison said one-off requests regarding Nuriddin’s employment came as a surprise.

“When it comes to employment with the city, and anyone wanting to do business with the city, it is highly inappropriate for an individual council member, or myself, to continue to direct the city manager to hire someone, especially if that someone didn't meet the qualifications,” Jamison said.

The “majority of council” can give direction to the city manager, he said, but not an individual councilmember.

“An individual council member cannot just direct the city manager to do something that is not in line with what the majority of council would like to see happen,” Jamison said.

Krokoff told Appen Media that city staff is usually tasked with seeking out service providers and choosing the best possible candidate or company, then the contract is placed on the consent agenda and approved by the City Council.

“Typically, I do not get requests to interview any specific consultants,” Krokoff said.

At the advice of counsel, Krokoff would not provide his opinion on whether he felt pressured by any councilmember to interview Nuriddin.

A Fulton County option

Moments before Jamison inquired about Krokoff’s confidence in the city’s capacity to run the election at the July 24 meeting, Councilwoman Carol Cookerly weighed the option to change up the game plan and work with Fulton County.

Cookerly said she believes the future lies in Milton running its own election, and maybe more in conjunction with other North Fulton municipalities, but she said she was open to an alternative that had not been voiced by a councilmember since the City of Milton voted to run its own election in December.

Allowing the county to run Milton’s local election would not be a step back but a step to the side, she said.

“It may not be popular to at least open our minds to it, but it might be prudent because we owe the citizenry as open a spring line and as clean a process as possible,” Cookerly said. “I think recent and near-term events — and I'm not indicting anything or anyone because there's still quite a bit to play out — We've got some burdens to sort through. I see an escalation of issues, not a minimization of issues.”