63-year-old bodybuilder teaches others about healthy living

MILTON, Ga. — In the 1970s when Terrell Harmon was 15 years old living in Harlem, New York, he participated in a medical study to determine the cause of his asthma attacks.

At 5 feet 11 inches and 115 pounds, he sat reading muscle magazines, waiting for the doctors to call his name. Later, he said to himself, “I could be like that.”

Harmon accomplished his goal in 1985 after winning Mr. Florida. He was featured in “Muscular Development,” a magazine he read as a child. Since then, he’s participated in numerous other shows.

At 63 years old, he was named a Masterclass Over 50 and Overall Masters winner in the Ben Weider Natural Pro/Am show in Alexandria, Virginia, last month. He also placed fourth in the open light heavyweight division.

The win earned him an International Federation of BodyBuilders pro card that allows him to compete in an IFBB show and qualify for the 2022 Olympia – the biggest bodybuilding show in the world, held annually in Las Vegas. Harmon said earning a pro card alone was a difficult feat.

At the Ben Weider Natural Pro/Am show, geared toward natural athletes from all over the world, Harmon was the oldest competitor and stood side by side men 30 years his junior, and still placed higher than many of them. But, he said, he truly has his work cut out for him as he tries to compete in the Olympia as a natural athlete. He said it’s going to take “hope and a prayer.”

“The one thing about bodybuilding is you don’t know who’s going to show up,” Harmon said. “All you can do is get in the best shape you can get and just hope for the best. … But it feels great to have a chance. This has been a dream of mine since I was 15.”

Pull Quote “I want to be an example that if you train natural, if you eat correctly, you can build a championship-level physique”

While Harmon no longer suffers from asthma attacks, he continues to have a passion for healthy living and natural bodybuilding. Many of the men he competed with in the ’90s, he said, are either sick or have died from heart attacks caused by using performance-enhancing drugs.

“I want to be an example that if you train natural, if you eat correctly, you can build a championship-level physique,” Harmon said.

Harmon has been living in Milton with his wife of nearly 28 years, Stacey, since 2012, but his passion for bodybuilding started when he was still living in New York. As a teenager, he remembers carrying a 110-pound weight set in the subway with his buddy from Lower Manhattan to Harlem so they could get “bigger and stronger” for football.

Later, while attending the University of South Carolina, he helped create the Carolina Bodybuilding Club, which is still active today. Harmon went on to work at State Farm for 36 years, 22 of them spent on the catastrophe team. He retired in 2018.

Despite a 25-year hiatus from competing, Harmon was able to maintain his fitness. He said he would often work out at 5 a.m., then during lunchtime and again after work.

“I look at things like this,” Harmon said. “You have 24 hours in a day, and I said if I was able to work 12 hours for somebody else, I can definitely spare a couple of hours for myself. … I had to make that personal investment for myself. I said what good is it for me to work for 36 years, retire and then die the next year?”

Harmon jumped back into bodybuilding upon retiring, and when the gyms closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he began to expand his home gym. He didn’t work out at a formal gym for an entire year. Instead, he used the time to earn his certification to become a personal trainer at Emery Fit in Milton, where he purposely works with elderly clients to help them reach their goals.

He said he tries to instill in them the message that fitness is a lifelong event. The key, he said, is to have a long, healthy life.

“You can have a long life, but if you’re sick, is that really living?” Harmon said. “… You don’t have to be like me. That’s the extreme, but just try to enjoy your family and allow them to enjoy you.”

Harmon is done competing for the year. In November, he also placed second place in the Supernatural Bodybuilding and Fitness Grand Finale Pro Bodybuilding show as well as first place in the over-60 and third place open light heavyweight divisions in the National Physique Committee Lee Haney Games.

Now, all his focus is directed toward his posing, diet and exercise as he sets out to become the next Mr. Olympia, a title currently held by Mamdouh “Big Ramy” Elssbiay.

Harmon said he does half an hour of fasted aerobics first thing in the morning and spends another two and a half hours at the gym after lunchtime. In the past, he’s managed to achieve between 4% and 5% body fat.

His nieces and nephews think he’s “crazy,” but he said they love it when he wins.