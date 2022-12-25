2022: Milton continues to solidify its character

MILTON, Ga. — Throughout the year, the Milton City Council hunkered down on city code and kept a keen eye on new development, basing many decisions on the city’s rural heritage.

Under a new Milton mayor and three new councilmembers, the city saw discussion on urban growth boundaries and its alcohol code to keep the city’s character intact. City leaders also led a host of environmental initiatives, renovated park space and passed a groundbreaking plan that set up the city to run its own municipal election next year.

Peyton Jamison was sworn in as the city’s second mayor, replacing Joe Lockwood who held the office for 15 years. New councilmembers Jan Jacobus, Juliette Johnson and Andrea Verhoff also took the oath of office in January.

Urban growth boundaries

A seven-member committee, tasked with developing Milton’s Urban Growth Boundary map, gathered for its inaugural meeting in late November. There will be two more meetings over the course of six months.

Used by communities in 11 states, an urban growth boundary (UGB) is a tool used to contain high density development — a strategy identified by the Milton Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee (CPAC) to manage growth and tackle development pressures.

Milton reached an agreement with Fulton County in the early 2000s to limit sewer lines in the city’s rural areas, which has kept 90 percent of the city as low density. But a revisable UGB map is intended to provide a protective layer to the city’s sewer map, giving the city more control over the pace and extent of “urban” growth.

The last phase, following the conclusion of all stakeholder meetings and map development, will be to adopt the map and incorporate it into the next comprehensive plan set for 2025.

City Council settles alcohol code

After months of debate over manufacturing limitations, the Milton City Council voted in October to a set of caps on the amount of alcohol local microbreweries, microdistilleries and brewpubs can produce each year.

The vote cemented a key element of the city’s alcohol regulations and ended a nearly year-long moratorium on new alcohol license applications.

The revised ordinance places an annual production limit of 3,000 barrels for microbreweries and microdistilleries and a 5,000-barrel cap for brewpubs. Wrapped into the vote were details related to standard and non-standard on-premise consumption, retail package, hybrid, manufacturing, specialty and add-on licenses.

A green city

In January, the city will implement the Trash and Recycling Advisory Committee to oversee the forthcoming 10-year Solid Waste and Recycling Management Plan. In addition, the Public Works Department applied at the end of September for a grant-funded program for hard-to-recycle items and for the recycling expansion at Bell Memorial Park.

The grant allocates money to various eligible projects. Milton focused on recycling and waste diversion infrastructure, improved organization and waste reduction.

The city also received awards for its environmental work. The Atlanta Regional Commission recently upgraded Milton from a bronze to its first silver Green Communities honor for its 2021 environmental efforts.

Milton City Arborist Sandra Dewitt recently accepted an award from the Georgia Tree Council’s Outstanding New Initiative Grant Award for newly launched Plant! Milton. Milton was the lone recipient of the award and was one of only five municipal governments honored across several categories. In November, Dewitt also led the city’s first tree tour at the Mark Law Arboretum.

For the 10th consecutive year, Milton has been certified as a Community Wildlife Habitat, a special distinction that recognizes efforts to make the city “healthier, greener and more wildlife-friendly.”

City improves park space

Since passing a $25 million Greenspace Bond in 2016, Milton has worked to acquire land for parks, trails and greenspace including conservation land, wildlife habitat and natural areas.

Previously the Cox Road Athletic Complex, Legacy Park is an 8-acre property and $1.43 million project that has two full-sized multipurpose, artificial turf fields used for a variety of sports. The city bought the property in January 2020 for its ribbon-cutting in November this year.

With the introduction of a new turf complex, Milton continues its stride to greater independence for sports programming. In past years, Milton and Alpharetta participated in joint programming, which cost Milton thousands of dollars. Legacy Park provides more flexibility and opportunities for expansion to those subject to existing memorandums as well as other cities, groups or non-government organizations that may want to rent the fields.

In addition to Legacy Park, Milton unveiled a remodeled clubhouse turned community center at the former Milton Country Club on Dinsmore Road in April. The 137-acre property consists of an active area for recreation programs and facilities, and a passive portion consisting of 130 acres of undeveloped land.

Election autonomy

Since June, a six-member committee studied whether or not Milton could run its own municipal elections. In December, the City Council approved plans to administer the election for the council’s three Post 2 positions up for grabs next year. The election will be conducted “absent any impediments,” Milton City Manager Steve Krokoff said.

The Milton Municipal Election Feasibility Committee reported that in the first year, the city is looking at an expense of $72,254 to run its 2023 municipal election. In subsequent years, with one-time costs out of the way, it is estimated the city will pay $56,589.

Meanwhile, Fulton County municipalities will be charged more than $11 a vote. This would have put Milton on the hook for more than $350,000 in next year’s municipal election.