Milton Primaries

Note: An (I) next to a candidate’s name indicates that they are an incumbent.
Local elections
The Fulton County Board of Education is having its general election for Districts 2 on the same ballot as the May 24 primary. To see your Board of Education district, the county has posted a district map on its website. This election is nonpartisan, and the candidates are:
Fulton County Board of Education District 2 (General election, nonpartisan)
Candidates: Lillie Pozatek, Brittany Griffin
The Fulton County Board of Commissioners is also holding its primary for the commission chair.
Fulton County Board of Commissioners Chair
Democratic candidates: Rob Pitts (I), Sonya Russell, Jewel Johnson
There are no Republicans running for this seat.
State elections
The city of Milton falls into the following state House and Senate districts:
State House District 47
Republican candidate: Jan Jones (I)
Jan Jones is running unopposed for this seat.
State Senate District 21
Republican candidate: Brandon Beach (I)
Brandon Beach is running unopposed for this seat.
State Senate District 56
Democrat candidate: Patrick Thompson
Republican candidate: John Albers (I)
There are no primary challenges in this race.