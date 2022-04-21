 Skip to main content
Milton Primaries

Note: An (I) next to a candidate’s name indicates that they are an incumbent.

Local elections

The Fulton County Board of Education is having its general election for Districts 2 on the same ballot as the May 24 primary. To see your Board of Education district, the county has posted a district map on its website. This election is nonpartisan, and the candidates are:

Fulton County Board of Education District 2 (General election, nonpartisan)

Candidates: Lillie Pozatek, Brittany Griffin

The Fulton County Board of Commissioners is also holding its primary for the commission chair.

Fulton County Board of Commissioners Chair

Democratic candidates: Rob Pitts (I), Sonya Russell, Jewel Johnson

There are no Republicans running for this seat.

State elections

The city of Milton falls into the following state House and Senate districts:

State House District 47

Republican candidate: Jan Jones (I)

Jan Jones is running unopposed for this seat.

State Senate District 21

Republican candidate: Brandon Beach (I)

Brandon Beach is running unopposed for this seat.

State Senate District 56

Democrat candidate: Patrick Thompson

Republican candidate: John Albers (I)

There are no primary challenges in this race.