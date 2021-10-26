Michael Dal Cerro: Post 5

I am a local business owner who has been a part of Roswell since 1986. I graduated from Roswell HS (1991), Georgia State (1996), married and have three sons. I have a long history of volunteerism (Chairman, Historic Gateway beautification committee; HOA Board) and regularly view/attend City Council Meetings.
Q: Economic growth, traffic and transparency are highly discussed topics in the City of Roswell. What is one issue in the city that has not received as much attention that you would focus on addressing?
A: One issue I will focus on is our culture at City Hall.
I have built a successful recruiting and real estate services firm. For over 24 years I have a long and successful history as a recruiting professional. As a part of human resources, I hire and build high performing teams and cultures across Atlanta, our country, and internationally in Europe and India.
We have new additions: City Administrator, Director of Community Development, Police Chief and Fire Chief. Our staff, police and fire absolutely need to be supported. We need to not only ensure competitive compensation, training, and resources. But we really need to focus on the 3 C’s: CAREER, CULTURE, COMPENSATION. The 3 C’s are the reasons why people join and stay at an organization. My 5 step plan is: 1) Reinforce positive behavior 2) Encourage open communications 3) Empower our staff and employees 4) Regularly collect feedback 5) Everyone is unified on a mission. Focusing on this will provide tremendous benefits for residents and superior service.
Q: How will you apply what you learned from the Oxbo Road realignment project investigation to the handling of future projects such as the $50 million gateway project?
A: It’s always important to learn from experiences. For future projects I will make sure the city will develop best practices, enhance policies and office procedures. I served as Chairman of Roswell’s Historic Gateway beautification committee. Our purpose was to provide feedback to the Mayor and City Council on visual enhancements, landscaping, public art and lighting. The Historic Gateway is a Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) project with the city of Roswell contributing these beautification and aesthetic elements.
Q: The Roswell City Council approved a pay raise for police officers in 2018. Then, in March of this year, the Roswell Police Department’s pay ranges and pay were increased again to be market competitive. Do you believe that along with increased pay comes increased responsibility and do you think the City Council should play a larger role in holding the Roswell Police Department accountable?
A: I do agree that along with increased pay comes increased responsibility. As a professional recruiter I know when you hire someone who is highly qualified for a job, the job will get done. As I indicated in my earlier response the City Council hired a distinguished police chief who is even overly qualified for the position. Before serving as our chief of police he has spent years leading a police department many times larger the size of Roswell. This deep knowledge and experience allow him to make the needed structural changes. He knows how to lead a department: shaping culture, effective recruiting, training, policies and procedures. This is the type of profile I would look for in hiring a new Director of Transportation.
