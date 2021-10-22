Michael Crupi: Post 2

My background is in financial services. I began my career as a Portfolio Accountant for Municipal Bond Funds. After completing my college degree, I went on to earn an M.B.A. at Salem State. Before starting my legal services business, I worked as Regional Vice President for CNA Life. As for my business, nearly all my income is out of state. So why share this? It means if elected, I could never cast a vote on City Council that I could profit from, nor would there ever be a conflict of interest.
Q: What do you see as the city’s greatest challenge near-term, and have you any ideas on how to address it?
A: In the last 8 weeks I’ve knocked on over 1,500 doors. The people of Alpharetta told me what their concerns are directly. I’ve posted the top 10 voter concerns for you to see on my site at michaelcrupi.com. The number 1 concern I am hearing is “city taxes are too high.” If elected, I will use my background in finance to work closely with the city’s finance director to implement cost saving measures, cutting taxes and streamlining the budget. As a homeowner in Alpharetta, those taxes are genuinely a priority to me. Lastly, I want to make this clear. I will not vote for any increase in taxes during my tenure if elected.
Q: How does Alpharetta address the housing shortage referenced in a recent study commissioned for the Comprehensive Land Use Plan? The study stated there are not enough homes being built, and those that are built are beyond the reach of households earning below six-figures.
A: The answer to this question involves the law of supply and demand. There’s nothing we can do about this, and it’s a good thing. Your city government, employees, and school system have all done such a good job building this city that pricing for homes and rentals are on the rise. Regarding rental units, I know there are cities that put an annual cap on the percent amount a landlord can increase rent and that’s something that could be investigated.
Q: How can the city promote walkability when it relies so heavily on a commuter workforce?
A: Look at the amazing Greenway that connects the northern part of the city to the most southern part. We need to use the Greenway as our model for success. With the advent of electric bikes, more people will be using them to commute to work. If elected, I will work closely with Bike Alpharetta to expand and build more bike paths in the city. It would be great if every home in Alpharetta had direct access to a safe bike path that would lead directly to a local park nearby.
