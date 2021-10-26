Matt Judy (I): Post 6

Matt is a Roswell native who graduated from Roswell High School. He graduated from Georgia Tech with a BS in Management and Mercer Law School with a JD. Matt and his wife Allison have a 9-year-old son named Coleman who attends Roswell North Elementary. Matt is the Co-Founder and Executive Vice President of his own Sports Management and Marketing business, Blue Giraffe Sports. Matt and his family attend Roswell United Methodist Church.
Q: Economic growth, traffic and transparency are highly discussed topics in the City of Roswell. What is one issue in the city that has not received as much attention that you would focus on addressing?
A: Communication to our residents is paramount to our future in the city of Roswell. Having championed Conversations with Council and supported LIVE streaming and indexing of Council and Committee meetings, I believe that better access and communication of all going on at City Hall is our top priority. I am going to call for a Press Secretary to give bi-weekly press conferences while encouraging more robust ways to gather resident input through technology. Through these measures and other best practices, I believe we will have a more engaged citizenry, which leads to more complete legislation and outcomes.
Q: How will you apply what you learned from the Oxbo Road realignment project investigation to the handling of future projects such as the $50 million gateway project?
A: The Gateway Project is a GDOT project that will be managed and built by the Georgia Department of Transportation and not the City of Roswell. Having a good relationship with Commissioner McMurry and the project managers on the Gateway Project will be very important. Any part the City has in the process of the Gateway Project or in future projects should have a dedicated project manager, internal staff review, and a third-party review to make sure the project proceeds as expected. All processes and procedures outlined in the Oxbo report should be implemented immediately on any transportation project in Roswell.
Q: The Roswell City Council approved a pay raise for police officers in 2018. Then, in March of this year, the Roswell Police Department’s pay ranges and pay were increased again to be market competitive. Do you believe that along with increased pay comes increased responsibility and do you think the City Council should play a larger role in holding the Roswell Police Department accountable?
A: Being the liaison to Police and Fire the past year has given me a unique insight to the changes being made within the department under Chief Conroy. I voted for multiple pay increases and am currently looking at bringing another increase based upon surrounding jurisdictions and our need to have top pay for our police in Roswell. A transparent relationship between Chief Conroy and the department is of the utmost importance. I have confidence in Chief Conroy to continue to implement the needed changes, best practices, and upgrades to our department alongside our Mayor and City Council.
