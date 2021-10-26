Marie Willsey (I): Post 4

After an eventful and challenging four years, I’m excited to seek re-election to Roswell City Council. An almost 30-year resident, I am a small business owner and served our community as a planning commissioner, HOA president, and a member of the Centennial Governance Council and Roswell Arts Fund board. My husband Glen and I have three adult children. I’m a proud MBA and ABJ graduate of the University of Georgia.
Q: Economic growth, traffic and transparency are highly discussed topics in the City of Roswell. What is one issue in the city that has not received as much attention that you would focus on addressing?
A: I would like to begin conversations with our residents about visionary long-term investments that will improve quality of life, serve as catalysts for business development, and help correct the balance of a tax base that is heavily weighted toward the homeowner. Roswell has a list of projects and proposals that will require voter support and private partnerships.
For example, Roswell’s parks and Chattahoochee River front are unique and beautiful assets, and the River Park Master Plan would help preserve and enhance this resource. In public safety, improvements are needed for our 911 center and fire department. Residents' other priorities include sidewalks for pedestrian and bike connectivity, a performing arts center, an east Roswell activity center, and major enhancements to the Holcomb Bridge Road streetscape. These projects require input and commitment from residents, and I believe it is essential to involve all stakeholders in these discussions.
As an east side resident, I will continue working to revitalize key properties, bringing new businesses and destinations to serve our neighborhoods. We have great opportunity as the economy emerges from the pandemic. I will also continue efforts to improve our existing parks, walkability, and sense of place. I will also work to improve communications, engagement, and advocacy so that our citizens are more connected and informed citywide.
Q: How will you apply what you learned from the Oxbo Road realignment project investigation to the handling of future projects such as the $50 million gateway project?
A: I fully support the recommendations contained in the Oxbo report to ensure comprehensive legal oversight and to completely overhaul transportation project management, budgeting processes, and staff training and supervision. I will also change the way the city approaches transportation projects going forward so that roads are not simply a means from here to there but put people first and prioritize context, place-making, and economic development potential.
Q: The Roswell City Council approved a pay raise for police officers in 2018. Then, in March of this year, the Roswell Police Department’s pay ranges and pay were increased again to be market competitive. Do you believe that along with increased pay comes increased responsibility and do you think the City Council should play a larger role in holding the Roswell Police Department accountable?
A: I believe the City Council plays an essential role in selecting and engaging leadership and setting policy and budgets in support of public safety, and through these actions, demands accountability. The compensation increases implemented during the past four years brought our compensation in alignment with surrounding cities and has allowed RPD to recruit, retain, and build a strong police force to protect our communities. City Council has also strengthened the department’s leadership, and Chief Conroy and his staff are committed to embracing 21st Century Policing pillars and Procedural Justice as they protect our city and serve our citizens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.