Lori Henry (I)

I have proudly called Roswell my home since 1974! My journey to serve began as a Design Review Board member, to City Council and now Mayor. As your Mayor, I have led The City of Roswell through one of the greatest crises it has faced in over 165 years. We have come through it stronger and better than ever.
Q: Economic growth, traffic and transparency are highly discussed topics in the City of Roswell. What is one issue in the city that has not received as much attention that you would focus on addressing?
A: Our newly adopted strategic plan.
For the first time in history of the City of Roswell we have adopted a strategic plan that guides us into the future. After extensive public outreach more than 2,100 residents and business owners gave us their input with more than 7,000 comments on what they felt the priorities for Roswell are and should be over the next five years.
We now have a roadmap to achieve the vision of our citizens. They told us that transportation, community growth, economic development, city services, collaboration and community engagement, safety, governance and organizational excellence, and quality of life were the things most important to them.
This process is important to me because it tells us, our elected officials and City staff, what is important when budgeting and prioritizing capital projects.
Q: How will you apply what you learned from the Oxbo Road realignment project investigation to the handling of future projects such as the $50 million gateway project?
A: I want to assure our citizens that the issues outlined in the Oxbo Report (the resulting document of my investigation) will never happen again. We are and will be looking at this report and beyond, at everything including process, procedures, and personnel. My goal is to have the best staff and resources available to assure the success of current and future city transportation projects. I will be meeting weekly with council and the appropriate staff concerning implementing changes that are needed so that this never happens again. I will also be updating our citizens on a regular basis concerning the corrective action we are and will be taking.
The Gateway project is a Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) project. Highway 9 is a state, and not a local road. As such, the City is not involved in right of way acquisition, construction, or funding. The City of Roswell did have a fundamental role in designing the project and that work has successfully been completed. I anticipate this to move forward as expected.
Q: The Roswell City Council approved a pay raise for police officers in 2018. Then, in March of this year, the Roswell Police Department’s pay ranges and pay were increased again to be market competitive. Do you believe that along with increased pay comes increased responsibility and do you think the City Council should play a larger role in holding the Roswell Police Department accountable?
A: The role of holding our police department accountable is ultimately the role of our City Council. However, I would like to commend our new police chief, Chief Conroy, for doing just that. He has instituted many new policies including 21st century policing. We must remain competitive in all areas to attract and retain top notch talent, ensuring the safety our residents and businesses expect and deserve.
