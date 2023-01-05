 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WORK SESSION AND COUNCIL MEETING 2023 PUBLIC MEETING CALENDAR

WORK SESSION AND COUNCIL MEETING

2023 PUBLIC MEETING CALENDAR

jc work session 2023

January 10, Tuesday

January 23, Monday

February 28, Tuesday

March 14, Tuesday

March 28, Tuesday

April 11, Tuesday

April 25, Tuesday

May 9, Tuesday

May 23, Tuesday

June 6, Tuesday

July 11, Tuesday

July 25, Tuesday

August 8, Tuesday

August 22, Tuesday

September 12, Tuesday

October 3, Tuesday

October 17, Tuesday

November 14, Tuesday

November 28, Tuesday

December 12, Tuesday

**Work Session at 5:00 pm followed by Council Meeting at 7:00 pm at City Hall - 11360 Lakefield Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30097**

As set forth in the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, the City of Johns Creek will assist citizens with special needs given proper notice (7 working days) to participate in any open meetings of the City of Johns Creek. Please contact the City Clerk’s Office via telephone (678-512-3212) or email at allison.tarpley@johnscreekga.gov should you need assistance.

Meetings are subject to change, please review periodically.