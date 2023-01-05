WORK SESSION AND COUNCIL MEETING
2023 PUBLIC MEETING CALENDAR
January 10, Tuesday
January 23, Monday
February 28, Tuesday
March 14, Tuesday
March 28, Tuesday
April 11, Tuesday
April 25, Tuesday
May 9, Tuesday
May 23, Tuesday
June 6, Tuesday
July 11, Tuesday
July 25, Tuesday
August 8, Tuesday
August 22, Tuesday
September 12, Tuesday
October 3, Tuesday
October 17, Tuesday
November 14, Tuesday
November 28, Tuesday
December 12, Tuesday
**Work Session at 5:00 pm followed by Council Meeting at 7:00 pm at City Hall - 11360 Lakefield Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30097**
As set forth in the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, the City of Johns Creek will assist citizens with special needs given proper notice (7 working days) to participate in any open meetings of the City of Johns Creek. Please contact the City Clerk’s Office via telephone (678-512-3212) or email at allison.tarpley@johnscreekga.gov should you need assistance.
Meetings are subject to change, please review periodically.