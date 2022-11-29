TSPLOST-2 Annual Report

CITY OF ALPHARETTA
ANNUAL REPORT FOR FISCAL YEAR 2022
TRANSPORTATION SPECIAL PURPOSE LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX (TSPLOST-II)
This report provides information on the city’s TSPLOST-II projects for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022. For detailed project information, please visit Fulton County's interactive TSPLOST Capital Project Dashboard at https://tsplost.fultoncountyga.gov/projects.
As of June 30, 2022, the City of Alpharetta had $3.6 million in unexpended TSPLOST-II proceeds. These unexpended proceeds are budgeted to fund the open contracts and estimated costs of the projects identified above. No projects were completed during the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022.
Revenue forecasts contained within the TSPLOST-II Intergovernmental Agreement are based on three tiers: (1) 85% of forecasted TSPLOST-II collections (Tier 1); 100% of forecasted TSPLOST-II collections (Tiers 1-2); and 115% of forecasted TSPLOST-II collections (Tiers 1-3). TSPLOST-II collections started in April 2022 and are trending in excess of 115% of the original revenue forecasts.