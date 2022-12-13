 Skip to main content
TSPLOST-2 Annual Report (City of Roswell)

CITY OF ROSWELL, GEORGIA

ANNUAL REPORT FOR FISCAL YEAR 2022

TRANSPORTATION SPECIAL PURPOSE LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX (TSPLOST II)

FOR THE YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2022

For detailed information on active projects (under design and/or construction), please visit the City's interactive Capital Project Dashboard

https://www.roswellgov.com/TSPLOST

As of June 30, 2022, the City of Roswell had $5,238,174 in unexpended TSPLOST II proceeds. These unexpended proceeds are budgeted to fund the open contracts and projected costs of the projects

identified above. As of June 30, 2022, no projects were identified as underfunded and/or behind schedule.