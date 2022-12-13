TSPLOST-2 Annual Report (City of Roswell)

CITY OF ROSWELL, GEORGIA
ANNUAL REPORT FOR FISCAL YEAR 2022
TRANSPORTATION SPECIAL PURPOSE LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX (TSPLOST II)
FOR THE YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2022
For detailed information on active projects (under design and/or construction), please visit the City's interactive Capital Project Dashboard
https://www.roswellgov.com/TSPLOST
As of June 30, 2022, the City of Roswell had $5,238,174 in unexpended TSPLOST II proceeds. These unexpended proceeds are budgeted to fund the open contracts and projected costs of the projects
identified above. As of June 30, 2022, no projects were identified as underfunded and/or behind schedule.