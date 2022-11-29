TSPLOST-1 Annual Report

CITY OF ALPHARETTA
ANNUAL REPORT FOR FISCAL YEAR 2022
TRANSPORTATION SPECIAL PURPOSE LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX (TSPLOST-I)
This report provides information on the city’s TSPLOST-I projects for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022. For detailed project information, please visit Fulton County's interactive TSPLOST Capital Project Dashboard at https://tsplost.fultoncountyga.gov/projects.
As of June 30, 2022, the City of Alpharetta had $41.6 million in unexpended TSPLOST-I proceeds. These unexpended proceeds are budgeted to fund the open contracts and estimated costs of the projects identified above. No projects were completed during the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022.
Revenue forecasts contained within the TSPLOST-I Intergovernmental Agreement were based on three tiers: (1) 85% of forecasted TSPLOST-I collections (Tier 1); 100% of forecasted TSPLOST-I collections (Tiers 1-2); and 115% of forecasted TSPLOST-I collections (Tiers 1-3). TSPLOST-I collections (not including interest earnings) ended on March 31, 2022, and totaled 92% of the original revenue forecast for Tiers 1-2 (i.e., the 100% forecast).
Reduced TSPLOST-I collections have necessitated project adjustments and reprioritizations that can be categorized as follows: (1) Projects determined not feasible (those projects excluding a current estimate cost); (2) Projects placed on hold given current funding constraints (e.g. Haynes Bridge Rd Capacity Improvements, Academy St Operational and Pedestrian/Bicycle Improvements, etc.); and (3) Projects undergoing scope revisions including increases/decreases in cost estimates (Windward Pkwy Business District/Union Hill Rd Capacity Improvements, Kimball Bridge Rd Operational and Pedestrian/Bicycle Improvements, McGinnis Ferry Rd Capacity Improvements, Webb Bridge Rd Operational and Pedestrian/Bicycle Improvements, GA400 Bridge Aesthetics, Encore Greenway Gateway Park, AlphaLoop, etc.).