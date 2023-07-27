CITY OF ROSWELL
SURPLUS AUCTION SALE
The City of Roswell will sell at auction a variety of vehicles.
The auction will be held on-line through GovDeals at www.govdeals.com.
The sale of the surplus vehicles will begin Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 7:00 am and end Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 7:00 am.
Payments are made directly on GovDeals site. All sales will be final to the
highest bidder and sold “as is” and “where is” with no warranty expressed or
implied.
Randy Knight - City Administrator
Kurt Wilson- Mayor