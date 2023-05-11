 Skip to main content
Surplus Auction Sale

CITY OF ROSWELL

Randy Knighton - City Administrator

Kurt Wilson - Mayor

The City of Roswell will sell at auction a variety of vehicles.

The auction will be held on-line through GovDeals at www.govdeals.com.

The sale of the surplus vehicles will begin Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 7:00 am and end Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 7:00 am.

Payments are made directly on GovDeals site. All sales will be final to the highest bidder and sold “as is” and “where is” with no warranty expressed or implied.