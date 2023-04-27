 Skip to main content
Surplus Auction Sale

CITY OF ROSWELL

The City of Roswell will sell at auction a variety of vehicles.

The auction will be held on-line through GovDeals at www.govdeals.com.

The sale of the surplus vehicles will begin Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 7:00 am and end Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 am.

Payments are made directly on GovDeals site. All sales will be final to the highest bidder and sold “as is” and “where is” with no warranty expressed or implied.

Randy Knighton                                                                       Kurt Wilson

City Administrator                                                                        Mayor